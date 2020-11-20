Ag college celebrates leading students

THE COVID-19 pandemic meant 2020 has been a tough one, including year 12 students from around the country who have endured the added pressure of completing their final year of education in these unprecedented times.

The WA College of Agriculture, Morawa, year 12 students celebrated their achievements at their graduation ceremony earlier this month along with staff, dignitaries, family and friends, ahead of their exams.

Sophie McCagh received the Glassford Shield as the 2020 college dux, from Morawa District High School principal Tonia Carslake.

Federal Liberal MP for Durack Melissa Price addressed the graduating class of 18 students, highlighting her own upbringing in Kalgoorlie and becoming a senior government minister in the Morrison government.

She presented awards, along with State Labor Agricultural Region MLC Darren West.

Having retired earlier in the year, Gavin Clark's 25 years of work at the college was recognised with a Service Medal and letter from the Director of Education Lisa Rodgers, presented to him by recently-appointed director of agricultural education Sally Panizza.

Mr Clark performed the roles of agricultural technical officer, assistant farm manager and farm manager during his tenure.