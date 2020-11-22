Planning ahead for Lights on the Hill

THE 'vintage volunteers' are stirring again having put together a flyer for next year's Lights on the Hill field day at Brunswick.

Organised by Trachmach, the event is scheduled for April 17, with a theme showcasing Australian-built and designed vintage machinery.

There also will be a competition ploughing display featuring WA Trachmach members and 2019 Australian ploughing champion Russell Mehrtens, along with static displays of vintage stationary engines, trucks, cars, stalls and displays and children's activities.

"Everybody is keen to get the event back on the rails again after this year's cancellation because of COVID-19," said Lights co-ordinator Robert Cook.

"We're starting to build a lot of momentum with this event and we're getting bigger crowds which is on the back of a lot of publicity we have had from Farm Weekly, which we are really grateful for."

What the Trachmach committee wants for the day are working models of Australian-built single and twin cylinder tractors and any other Australian-built machinery for working or static displays.

Robert offered these Australian manufacturers for starters: Horwood Bagshaw, Chamberlain, Connor Shea, AF Gason, International Harvester, Jenke, Jelbart, McDonald, HV McKay, Pederick, Phillbourne, Treloar, Western Plow and Yeomans, which included the original Yeoman's Plow and the Yeoman's Shakaerator, designed by Ausplow's managing director John Ryan.

Torque will bet there are other machines tarted up by restorers that Trachmach may consider.

You can speak with Robert on 0428 637 207 or give Bob Lukins (0428 960 594) or John Piavanini (0418 931 285) a buzz.