Grains Australia appoints leader

Experienced grains industry professional Jonathan Wilson has been appointed as the inaugural chief executive officer of newly formed industry good body Grains Australia Limited (GAL).

Mr Wilson, who has been involved in the Australian grains industry for almost two decades working with the pre and post-farm gate sectors, will be the inaugural chief executive of the organisation, officially launched in April.

He will start in mid-December, bringing senior management experience in supply chain, trading, marketing, logistics and strategy from a lengthy career in agriculture, best known for his time with Viterra.

GAL chair Terry Enright said the board was confident Mr Wilson's experience will enable him to deliver on GAL's mission to provide specific industry-good functions that enhance the sector's competitiveness and profitability.

"Jonathan has a proven track record of negotiating change in his various roles across the industry," Mr Enright said.

"It is this experience which convinced us that he understood the mission of GAL and what we are seeking to achieve, which is to consolidate the delivery of important services and functions on behalf of the entire grains supply chain."

Mr Wilson has served on many industry boards, including the Wheat Classification Council and the Boards of the Australian Grain Exporters Association and the National Grower Register.

In 2019-20, he led the development of the South Australian Grain Industry Blueprint on behalf of Grain Producers SA and the South Australian Government, working across the entire value chain to provide direction to grow the SA industry over the next decade.

