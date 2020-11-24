Buyers recognise quality Challara clip

HAVING to watch through the window from outside the Western Wool Centre (WWC) as his wool sold two weeks ago was not a problem for Peter Wilkinson, Dandaragan.

It was the first Challara clip sold with his wife Emma under their own trading name PJ & EE Wilkinson and Mr Wilkinson was not going to miss it, even though visitors are still not allowed into the WWC because of COVID-19 precautions.

Previous Challara clips were sold under his parents' name RG & DM Wilkinson, but only the name has changed, with a six-month shearing regime and quality of the wool remaining and recognised by buyers.

Three bales of 17.8 micron Challara stud lambs wool with a 99.5 per cent comfort factor and 67.4pc yield, which sold to Swan Wool for 1003 cents per kilogram greasy, also made the trip to Perth worthwhile.

All of the 49 Challara bales put up - part of the clip from a main shearing in the third week in September - sold to good competition, with the three fleece lines bought by Tianyu Wool to a top of 932c/kg greasy.

The fleece ranged from 19 micron to 19.8 micron, had comfort factors from 99.3pc to 99.5pc and yields of 69.9-71.8pc.

Importantly, staple lengths grown since the previous shearing mid-March were 61-69 millimetres and staple strengths 38-42N/kt.

"The advantage of shearing every six months is we get a stronger wool and the wool buyers like that," said Mr Wilkinson, who was very pleased with the sales result and advice from his broker, Australian Wool Network WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook.

"We're selling two thirds of our clip now and hanging onto the top end until the market improves.

"The market has been rising lately after it bottomed out in September.

"If we (Australia) can keep a good relationship with China who happens to be our major wool trading partner - I know they're playing games with Australia at the moment which makes it challenging - it should continue to improve.

"But I believe it's really important that we stand firm."

Mr Wilkinson said his flock numbers had remained stable with 2600 ewes mated this season, including close to 800 stud ewes, however he said a flock management change this year had "basically saved us two paddocks of feed".

"We usually hold onto our wether lambs - I shear them in December, finish them on grain and then send them off.

"But this year we made the management decision to turn off 680 wether lambs as weaners about a month ago - it just happened to be to our neighbour, no transport costs involved, so it worked out really well."

In the sixth year of main shearings twice a year, Mr Wilkinson said it worked for him.

"I wouldn't go back, especially in a stud operation like ours," he said.

"Some of our clients are moving to eight-nine month shearings and I'm hearing people like that because it gives them flexibility.

"But I like six months, management wise it works for me."