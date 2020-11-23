Sparky has good oil on JCB telehandler

HOW do you feel when your daily schedule is operating a telehandler for a 12-hour shift?

Even if it's not that long, most telehandler operators involved in such duties as pushing up, loading a bucket and tipping into a truck or feed wagon know the concentration required.

Operating environment also is a big consideration, especially working long shifts, particularly around this time of year when it's hot and dusty.

Apart from safety considerations, a good cab environment obviously increases operator alertness leading to productivity efficiencies.

And the other important aspect is that the machine you're operating is reliable, handling multiple gear changes, load variations and stresses.

Kalannie-based contractor Mark 'Sparky' Kalin can tick all those boxes using a new JCB 542-70 AGRI Super telehandler bought by Kochii Australia Eucalyptus Oil, from Boekeman Machinery, Dalwallinu.

Cab comfort and easy working conditions are paramount to working long shifts in a telehandler and contractor Mark 'Sparky' Kalin says the new JCB AGRI 542-70 AGRI Super ticks the boxes.

The model is powered by a 4.8 litre JCB EcoMAX engine which develops 108 kiloWatts (145 horsepower) and is linked to a six-speed JCB Torque Lock auto powershift transmission.

"It's the best telehandler I've ever worked," Sparky said as he listed his favourite features.

"The air con (air conditioning) is excellent and the cab is dust-proof which is a big change from working in models where you had to have the window down so you wouldn't get too hot.

"But that meant the dust getting in.

"And it's easy to operate, there's good visibility and I like the Torque Lock for road travel."

The new JCB range was introduced into Australia this year and comprises three models with up to 200 kilograms increased load capacity over their predecessors.

The seven metre lift height proves its worth as a bucket load is discharged into a waiting truck.

They are the AGRI and AGRI Farm Special (TorqueLock four-speed powershift), AGRI Super (TorqueLock six-speed auto powershift) and AGRI Pro (hydrostatic) variants as before, providing a choice of features and equipment levels, and options covering LED lighting packages, towing hitches and front-end implements.

Power ratings range from 81kW (109hp) to 108kW (145hp) with a new 40km/h TorqueLock Four powershift transmission with four-speed torque converter lock-up for improved fuel economy when travelling and towing compared to the regular 30 kilometres an hour four-speed transmission in the standard AGRI and AGRI Farm Special models.

Apart from the distinctive new colour scheme and branding, the most obvious change distinguishing the Series III models is the Command Plus cab, which also features adjustable push-away steering column for easy entry and exit with working position memory, one-piece multi-radius curved glazing that combines the windscreen and roof window and a best-in-class noise level of 69dBA.

The new cab design provides optimum positions for seating, ventilation outlets and airflow and use a familiar electro-hydraulic joystick to operate the boom and attachment, transmission forward/reverse and auxiliary hydraulic supply to the boom end.

The joystick can be mounted to the right of the driver's seat or on the air suspension seat itself.

The previous array of rocker switches has given way to clusters of durable rubber membrane switches.

Most of these are located alongside the joystick, together with a rotary selector dial to navigate menus and select functions on the new tablet-like instrument display that floats in front of the right-hand cab pillar.

According to Sparky, he has a year-round job pushing up leaves and stems cut and chipped from eucalyptus plantations from "Bullfinch to Kalannie" and "Perenjori to Pindar".

"I then bucket the piles into a truck and take it to Kochii's mill in Kalannie where it is crushed and made into pure eucalyptus oil," he said.

"I do about nine to 10 loads a day which is about 17 tonnes of leaf material a load to process.

"The trees are cut to the ground, chipped and heaped in a central location so it's easy on logistics.

"It's a fairly repetitive job but you still need your wits about you and it helps considerably to have a comfortable working environment and a reliable machine."