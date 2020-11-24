First female sale of season next month

THE Nutrien Livestock South West Team will kick off this season's female sales when it hosts its Boyanup Mated First-cross Female Sale next month.

The sale scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020, commencing at 11.30am at the Boyanup saleyards will be a must for anyone looking for quality, mated, first-cross heifers.

This prestigious female sale will not disappoint intending buyers as it will feature an exceptional line-up of 300 PTIC genuine, first-cross, bucket-reared, Angus-Friesian heifers, with their whole breeding lives ahead of them.

The quality of the offering cannot be questioned, as all the heifers to be offered have been specially selected on conformation, style and femininity, ensuring a quality line-up will be presented at auction by sale co-coordinators Peter Storch and Ralph Mosca.

DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, will offer 12 heifers that have been joined to a Sheron Farm Angus sire.

Growers can also buy with confidence in regards to the pregnancy and health status of the heifers as all heifers featured have been ear-notch tested free of persistent infection (PI) of pestivirus and are vendor guaranteed PTIC within 30 days of the sale.

Mr Mosca said the heifers on offer were of outstanding quality and would present in excellent condition on the back of a good season in the South West.

"I have been inspecting the heifers offered in this sale for the past five years and this year's line-up is the most even I have seen over that period," Mr Mosca said.

"They are certainly going to present well come sale day.

"When selecting the heifers for the sale we were very impressed by the style, femininity and excellent temperaments shown by the heifers put forward by the vendors.

"They are certainly showing plenty of bloom and are in good order.

The Noakes family, Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, Karridale, will truck up a line of black, owner-bred heifers for the sale. This year the operation will offer 33 Angus-Friesians, which are PTIC to Diamond Tree Angus bulls.

"Growers intending to purchase replacement females for the cow/calf programs will not be disappointed with the superb line which will be presented in the first mated first-cross female sale of the season by Nutrien Livestock.

"I encourage anyone looking for mated first-cross heifers to attend the sale as it will be a good opportunity to purchase top quality breeders from well-known and reputable suppliers of first-cross joined females."

All females in the sale will be tagged with Nutrien Ag Solutions management sale tags, with lot/pen number and individual number displayed on the front of the tag, for ease of identification for buyers in future years.

The biggest vendors in the sale will be the Haddon family, NL & E Haddon, Yoongi Downs dairy, Busselton, who will present a big line of 65 heifers.

The Angus-Friesian heifers have all been bred and raised in the family's dairy operation.

Manjimup operation SN Dunnet, will offer eight Angus-Friesian heifers which are PTIC to an Angus bull.

The well-grown, bucket-reared, owner-bred heifers are PTIC to low birthweight Angus bulls based on Whitlock 179, S Chisum 6175 and Pathfinder Genesis G357 bloodlines and are due to calve from February 2 to April 6.

Nearly matching the Haddon family for numbers will be Boyup Brook operation Candyup Farms.

The operation will present 60 Angus-Friesian heifers which were all purchased in, from Nutrien Livestock's Boyanup unmated female sales.

The quiet, roomy heifers are all PTIC to black Limousin and are due to calve from January 23 to March 7.

Return vendors Gary, Tracey and Jake Ryan, Goodonga Farms, Manjimup, will also feature in the sale a run of 37 Angus-Friesian heifers.

The Angus-Friesian heifers were purchased in from Nutrien Livestock's unmated female sale last season.

Twenty-five of the heifers were synchronised AI'd to a black Limousin bull and are due to calve on January 23, while the remaining 12 heifers are PTIC to a black Limousin bull following a natural joining and are due to calve from February 13 to March 10.

Fellow return vendors the Noakes family, Chapman Brook Pty Ltd, Karridale, will again truck up a line of black, owner-bred heifers for the sale.

This year the operation will offer 33 Angus-Friesians, which were all bred in their dairy operation.

The heifers are PTIC to Diamond Tree Angus bulls and are due to calve from January 28 to April 3.

Former dairy farmers Joe, Peter and Tony Italiano, R & C Italiano & Sons, Wokalup, will offer 25 extremely quiet Angus-Friesian heifers.

The owner-bred heifers, which are sired by Blackrock Angus bulls, are PTIC to a Melville Park Angus bull and have a calving period of February 1 to April 3.

Coming in from the Cookernup area will be 26 Angus-Friesian heifers from regular vendors the MacDonald family, KM, EJ & LK MacDonald.

The extremely quiet heifers were purchased in from Nutrien Livestock's unmated sale last season and prepared for this fixture.

They were joined to a Willendaise Limousin bull and are due to calve from January 31 to April 1.

Other vendors in the sale will be D Dagostino & Son, Harvey, with 15 heifers which are PTIC to a Sheron Farm Angus bull while DE Craigie & Son, Harvey, will offer 12 heifers that have been joined to a Sheron Farm Angus sire.

Rounding out the vendors will be SN Dunnet, Manjimup, with eight heifers which are PTIC to an Angus bull and Kitchen Farms, Boyanup, which will present eight heifers that were AI synchronised mated to an Angus bull and another eight heifers that were joined naturally to an Angus bull.

Leading the offering will be a very special Hereford-Friesian heifer, the Black Dog Ride charity heifer, Clementine V and all of its sale proceeds will be donated to the Black Dog Ride.

Clementine V was donated to the Black Dog Ride cause by the Daubney family, Bannister Downs dairy, Northcliffe and has been prepared by Peter and Judy Milton, Dardanup.

Clementine V was AI'd to Limousin sire Premier Birube S35 by Nutrien Breeding's Steve Mountford in May with semen supplied by Agri-Gene.

It was then run with Limousin sire Hammertime at the Nettleton family's property, Unison stud, Boyanup, as a backup to the AI program.

Clementine V is due to calve from February 17.

Nutrien Breeding donated its services and semen for the AI program and as part of the sale Nutrien Ag Solutions will also waive all selling costs, ensuring all the money Clementine V is sold for goes to the Black Dog Ride.

Catalogues will have been sent via post to past and new buyers and are available from the Nutrien Bunbury and Manjimup branches for interested producers.

Prospective buyers can also view videos of the heifers on offer in the sale on Youtube by searching Nutrien Bunbury.