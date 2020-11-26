Elders team resets compass for 2021

IT wasn't quite a group hug, but Elders Real Estate rural team members were able to share a bit of camaraderie at a one day conference at the Swan River Hotel, Ascot, last week.

More than 30 staff made the journey for the first official get-together for the team since the COVID-19 restrictions began in March.

Elders state real estate manager Drew Cary said the day had provided the opportunity to reflect on a successful 2019-20 selling season which to September 30, the close of Elders' financial year, had seen year-on-year growth in rural and residential sales.

And it also was a platform to reset the compass for the new financial year.

"Our guest speakers gave insight into the latest technology in the real estate space and some commentary on why real estate prices are continuing to rise," Mr Cary said.

"All of this indicates farmers are continuing to see good value in farm purchases at current price levels given low interest rates and in spite of the less than favourable conditions in the past two seasons.

"Word from the banks is that at these levels there is little margin in farm financing for them, particularly with regard to better farmers.

"But interest rates are likely to hold at these low levels for some time yet which suggests there is still more upside to come in farm sales pricing, especially given return on investment opportunities."

Data presented by Planfarm also pointed to strength in leasing, particularly for good farmers whose best practice methods would ensure good returns without the necessity for huge capital outlay for land purchases.

Other topics covered included contract and sale legalities, Telstra technology updates, mapping, networking and property data resources, grain industry updates, agricultural media and buying habits and research data and mental wellbeing.