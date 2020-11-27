Growth Awards winners announced for WA

AMID improved seasonal conditions, a complicated global market and a pandemic, and in the face of a changing climate, there has never been a more important time to promote leadership in agriculture, according to Syngenta's Paul Luxton, who last week announced the 26 regional winners of the 2020 Growth Awards.

The Syngenta Growth Awards recognise leading growers and farm advisers from different regions across Australia and New Zealand, showcasing their contribution to the industry.

Nominations were by invitation and the 26 regional winners will go onto the final stage of judging, with overall winners to be announced early next year.

Mr Luxton is the managing director and country head of Syngenta Australia and New Zealand and said recognising individuals who were leading the way in agriculture was vital to the future of the sector across the two countries.

"This has always been true, but in 2020 it's absolutely critical," Mr Luxton said.

"Good practice, innovation, collaboration and simple passion for the industry is needed now more than ever."

Since its inception in 2014, the program has offered awards in productivity, sustainability and community and people categories.

This year, Syngenta has added an innovator category, to identify growers, advisers and influencers who contribute to innovation in agriculture or apply game-changing technologies.

"Innovation has always been one of the things we look for when judging the awards, because leaders are always testing new ideas and approaches, but this year we chose to go a step further and create a separate category that focuses solely on innovation," Mr Luxton said.

Tenindewa farmers Rob and Tanya Kitto have been named among the innovators for their business, My Provincial Kitchen.

"When we first started, we had plenty of critics saying that others had tried and failed," the Kittos said.

"We don't give up easily on things that we decide to do.

"We haven't made it to the top rung of the ladder yet, but we've certainly learned how to climb the ladder and we are off the ground.

"Australia needs to create food products rather than commodities and we are starting to see more of this happening."

Sue Middleton, Brennan Rural Group, has been named in the community and people grower category.

She believes agriculture is sitting on a precipice of huge growth and the capital is there to utilise.

"There are three pieces to the puzzle - the way in which agriculture is building its narrative around climate change, human resources and digital access," Ms Middleton said.

"If we can get those three pieces of the puzzle right, there will be no issues for agriculture moving forward."

Murray Hall, Hilroy Farms, Brookton, has been recognised in the sustainability grower group for his farm business skills.

"It is always difficult to buy land when it comes to cash flow," Mr Hall said.

"We wanted that expansion to have a balanced ecosystem and enterprise mix rather than just switch to high cash-flow and high extraction enterprises to fund the expansion.

"It requires a slower and longer term, more resilient cash-flow.

"Being able to expand with integrity and sustainability and maintain staff was our goal."

Productivity adviser representative Karen Smith is based in Perth with the innovative business, Seed Shield.

"I am most proud of being part of the biggest fleet of seed treating and grading mobile units in Australia," Ms Smith said.

"We have built that business to support farm enterprises in a short period of time to be Australia-wide.

"There is also a huge opportunity for the business in the next 12 months and we are expecting a steep growth curve."

Esperance farmer Brett South has been named in the community and people grower category.

"It seems that people could be prepared to go into farming for a short time, maybe a gap year or two years, but then they leave the country and don't come back," Mr South said.

"If we could establish that network which shows the good side of agriculture, then it could encourage people to come into the industry."

This year Mr Luxton was joined on the judging panel by Ian McConnell, director of beef sustainability for Tyson Foods, Australian Farm Institute executive director Richard Heath, Grassroots Agronomy agronomic consultant Kirrily Condon and Foodbank Australia chief executive officer Brianna Casey.

Nominees were asked questions designed to demonstrate their achievements and expertise and to uncover their views about collaboration and big picture topics from future agricultural challenges to food security.