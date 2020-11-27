John Deere updates Machine Sync for tractors

IN A significant update, John Deere has expanded the compatibility of Machine Sync to a wider range of machinery.

Initially the technology was undersigned to allow a combine harvester to control the speed and guidance of the chaser bin working beside it.

The update is available across the John Deere Digital Ecosystem, including Operations Center, MyOperations and JDLink Mobile apps, as well as the Gen 4 line of displays.

It provides new features, broadened compatibility and new products as it is rolled out across self-propelled forage harvesters and tractor-to-tractor applications specific to the industry.

According to John Deere production system manager Ben Kelly, Machine Sync is a huge step towards improving multi-machine automation and operational logistics.

"There is also a new Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF) feature which allows farmers to ensure unloading equipment can stay on the CTF track," Mr Kelly said.

"This helps prevent soil compaction and reduces the possibility of human error and collisions to make working conditions safer for the people in the field."

Maintenance tracking has also been improved and simplified by this round of updates with the introduction of Maintenance Manager to the JDLink Mobile app, replacing the MyMaintenance app.

"This consolidation will undoubtedly bring improved user experience by reducing the number of apps farmers need to learn and operate," Mr Kelly said.

"Maintenance Manager allows operators to track the maintenance of their farm equipment in one place, including maintenance plans for non-connected equipment such as a truck or a stationary irrigation pump engine.

"Prior to this update customers could only monitor their connected equipment.

"This means our customers are able to manage the maintenance needs of their entire fleet regardless of age or colour."

Other key updates include:

AutoPath launch

This new product records guidance lines for every crop row at planting time and automatically generates guidance lines for subsequent in-season spray or harvest operations based on the crop rows and implement width.

AutoPath saves the operator time by automatically generating guidance lines for applications post-planting and can minimise crop damage for in-season applications due to the fact that every crop row is identified.

4640 compatibility with 50 and 60 Series combines

Expands Generation 4 4640 display compatibility with 50 and 60 Series combine harvesters, providing compatibility of the Gen 4 display from current S700 Series combine right through to 50 Series which were released in the late 1990s.

Data editing enhancements

Building on updates released in July and September, this allows farmers to edit a tank mix across multiple fields, to save time and improve data quality.

Mr Kelly said software updates were free and he encouraged farmers and operators to update their equipment regularly to take full advantage of the suite of performance-enhancing tools available to them.

"Both the Operations Center and the MyOperations app update automatically, while the available Gen 4 upgrades can be actioned by using a wireless connection or USB," he said.

"And, as always, your local John Deere dealer is on hand to offer further advice and support."

The MyOperations app connects to the Operations Center, allowing farmers to take their data to the field. It's free and can be downloaded from the Google Play or Apple app stores.