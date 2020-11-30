Nominations open for CBH board positions

THE CBH Group board seats held by chairman Simon Stead and deputy chairwoman Natalie Browning are both up for grabs in 2021, with nominations open for district three and district five elections.

The three-year terms of Mr Stead, Ms Browning and district one director Brian McAlpine are due to expire at the annual general meeting (AGM) on February 25 next year.

Mr McAlpine has informed the board that he will not contest the election after holding the position for three terms of three years, while both Mr Stead and Ms Browning have advised they will stand for re-election.

A CBH spokesman said eligible candidates for the district three and five elections have until 12pm on January 4 to lodge their nomination.

"Given the board is proposing changes to the CBH rules at the 2021 AGM following the recent governance review process, including to introduce term limits and reduce the size of the board, there will be no district one election held prior to the AGM," the spokesman said.

"If the proposed CBH rule changes to reduce board size are not supported by members, an election in district one will be held as soon as possible after the AGM."

The upcoming elections will be conducted by the Western Australian Electoral Commission and candidates are not required to have their main growing interests in the district in which they intend to nominate for election.

Following the close of nominations, subject to receiving more than one nomination for a district, members in that district will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.

Votes will be counted immediately after the poll closes at 10am on February 22.