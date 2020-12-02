Art is Aimee's happy place

Artist Aimee Dickson, of Northcliffe, has won the As We Are Regional Art Award for this piece, titled Hanging Around.

WE all have that place we can escape into - emotionally or physically - when life becomes too much.

It might be reading, exploring nature, meditating, exercising, doing craft - each to their own.

For someone living with autism spectrum disorder, everyday life can be chaotic and incredibly stressful.

It's essential that a person with autism has a 'happy place' that they can go to in their mind, but few manage to make it their career.

Aimee Dickson is a 29-year-old-woman from Northcliffe who has become known for her quirky works of art.

Diagnosed with autism at two-and-a-half years-old, navigating the world around her has never been easy.

But finding art when she was in school was a game changer.

Artist Aimee Dickson, of Northcliffe, has won the As We Are Regional Art Award for this piece, titled Hanging Around.

Art has become a method for Ms Dickson to relax and organise her thoughts.

It's also crucial for her to communicate, as she is non-verbal.

"The hours I spend drawing and doodling make me very happy and relaxed," Ms Dickson said.

"I love seeing my finished work especially up at special events and exhibitions."

Ms Dickson has since become a multi award-winning artist with an online shop, ArtIMEE, to sell her works and is also a children's book illustrator.

A few weeks ago Ms Dickson was again recognised for her work, by winning the 2020 Regional Art award in the As We Are Statewide exhibition for her piece titled 'Hanging Around'.

The piece is a drawing and painting of two bats hanging at night time and was part of her 2021 calendar, which is called Aim for the Sky.

Ms Dickson enjoys experimenting with different art mediums, such as this marble painting.

The calendar features drawings of everything related to the sky, such as birds, butterflies, insects, aeroplanes and hot air balloons.

"The series Aim for the Sky is a reminder that there's always something positive to aspire to and that hope and lightness can be found in the sky and in our own belief of spirituality," Ms Dickson said.

'Hanging Around' reflects her quirky and creative way of picturing characters.

And when feeling inspired and in the zone, she works very fast, with the piece taking less than an hour to create.

"I love drawing characters," she said.

"I turn every animal into a unique, funky character and I am very excited when people appreciate it."

When Ms Dickson found out she had won the award, she said it felt "great and I was very excited".

One of the main ways to normalise disability in the community is to focus on the things people can do, rather than the things they can't or find difficult.

It's about seeing people with disabilities as people first and foremost, not a disabled person.

Being a children's book illustrator has been a highlight of Ms Dickson's art career. She worked with author Diane Jackson Hill to create #HarmonyTweet, which was released in 2016.

Ms Dickson's great success as an artist is an example of this.

She has turned her ability and passion of art into her career, which has lifestyle and emotional benefits as byproducts.

"Achieving recognition as an artist, not only a disabled artist, has helped others view me as a valuable member of the community," Ms Dickson said.

And rightly so, she is very proud of her achievements and success so far.

"Who would have thought as a little toddler being diagnosed with autism, struggling through every day, that I would be at this place in my life, being recognised as an artist?" she said.

"I just want to thank everyone who has ever given me support and an opportunity, to become me, during the past 27 years."

While living with a disability in a small regional town has its challenges as there are limited services nearby and few people with a similar condition, Ms Dickson loves Northcliffe.

'Surfin' Santa' for an Australian Christmas.

"I have a very supportive town with caring people that are always interested in the work I produce," she said.

"I volunteer within the town and Shire so people always say hello to me when they see me out and about.

"The disadvantages would be the distance to any exhibition outside of my Shire and having to rely on my family to take me to them."

Although representation of disability is mostly reflected in the more populous areas, Ms Dickson went to school with three other people who had autism or Asperger's syndrome and there are still a few people in the community who live with the condition or similar, as well as many other people who have some other form of intellectual or physical disability.

Living in a town with a small community also works to Ms Dickson's benefit as there is less chance of her sensitivities to sounds and crowds being triggered.

"Everyday life can be chaotic and noisy sometimes," she said.

"I am lucky to live at home with my mum and dad on 25 acres (10 hectares) of karri forest, which is very peaceful.

"Living in a small township is also a benefit to me as I don't have to fight crowds and traffic.

> Ms Dickson (right) with her mum Fiona.

"I find it very difficult to go to new places and meet new people but with the help of my speech therapist, mum always puts together a social story to help me cope."

Like all of us, with age Ms Dickson has gradually learned to cope with the everyday.

Support from her family, support workers, mentors and community has been instrumental for this.

"I have matured and grown into a sensitive person," she said.

"I have learnt to do some real life skills to help me become independent, one day and to be a valuable person within this community."

Various mentors have guided Ms Dickson with her art, helping to develop her style and try different art mediums. Artist Anna Czerkasow was Ms Dickson's teacher during school, which was when her passion for art blossomed.

Her support carer Lizzie Troup encourages Ms Dickson to pursue her love of incorporating water with art and specialised art mentor Yael Harris has been working with Ms Dickson for almost nine years "helping me to produce lots of wonderful images, like 'Hanging Around'".

Ms Dickson's brand and business name ArtIMEE was established in 2010 with the help of her mum Fiona and from there she started to develop a portfolio of work, which would form the basis of her website, launched in 2013.

Being able to collaborate with another creative mind, this time as an author, has been another highlight for Ms Dickson.

Melbourne-based author Diane Jackson Hill saw Ms Dickson's drawings and thought they would go perfectly with a children's book she was writing.

Ms Dickson was given a brief, with a list of the images that Ms Jackson Hill required for the book, which Ms Dickson spent a few months creating.

The book, titled #HarmonyTweet, was released in July 2016 and was about a community being wired by social media and powered by the love of song.

"They even used my own font ArtIMEE in parts of the book," Ms Dickson said.

She has been a regular entrant of the As We Are exhibition and competition, which aims to empower people with intellectual disabilities to express themselves creatively, showcasing their work as a contribution to the community.

This is done through a range of meaningful contemporary art programs and exhibitions.

Co-ordinator of the initiative, Susie Waller, said it began as a one-off exhibition and is now in its 18th year.

"The exhibition has grown to become a prestigious and significant event on the WA arts calendar," Ms Waller said.

The awards attract about 150 artists each year.

"We support people with intellectual disability to be in charge of their lives by exercising choice and control," she said.

"Our projects and programs are designed in response to the needs of the individuals and communities with whom we engage."

By developing a meaningful arts practice, Ms Waller said artists were able to express themselves and have a voice, connecting them with the broader community.

"People with intellectual disability have the same rights to access opportunities to engage, participate and work in the arts as other Australians," she said.

"As We Are commits to providing the necessary means to enable them to exercise these rights, to fulfil their artistic aspiration and practice and share this with the community."

Since the program began, Ms Waller said she has seen the lives of artists be enriched through their art practice.

"Joy and wellbeing are foundational to all that we do," she said.

"Complementing our high standards of excellence in delivery, there is great joy in the way our artists make and present work, wellbeing is as important as professional artistic development.

"The annual award, in particular, has been a great platform for some of our artists to further their artistic career."

Some have gone on to have solo exhibitions or even exhibit interstate and internationally.

And as Ms Dickson has appreciated, As We Are provides a platform to help artists with an intellectual disability be recognised simply as professional, talented artists.

NOTE: As Ms Dickson is non-verbal, she communicates with the help of her mum Fiona, who has been quoted on Ms Dickson's behalf.