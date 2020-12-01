New deal fast-tracks soil testing service

WESTERN Australian growers will have access to streamlined soil nutrient and soil pathogen testing services as a result of a new distribution arrangement between Australian Precision Ag Laboratory (APAL) and the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).

From the 2020-21 summer, APAL will be acting as the logistics co-ordinator for PREDICTA B samples from WA.

That will provide access to the soil-borne disease pathogen testing service for growers and advisers in WA and faster turnaround times for results.

Growers and advisers will be able to order PREDICTA B sampling bags through APAL, with the reply-paid address being APAL's WA office at Belmont.

APAL will then send samples to SARDI in Adelaide via its regular overnight freight providers.

APAL co-managing director Sam Bald said the arrangement was a positive step forward in expanding PREDICTA B commercially.

"This will enable growers and advisers to have a consolidated freight service for their soil nutrient and PREDICTA B samples," Mr Bald said.

"There is also potential in the future to look at interpretations between nutrients and diseases on different soil types."

SARDI leader of soil biology and molecular diagnostics group Alan McKay said while the arrangement was purely focused on logistics for now, it was a positive step forward for growers.

"We have been in discussions with APAL for some time as it is an independent laboratory with a considerable footprint across Australia," Dr Mckay said.

"There is no change to the PREDICTA B sampling protocol and soil monitoring, however, it does encourage bilateral thinking with both nutrition and disease.

"Growers still need to ensure they have an accredited agronomist to deliver the PREDICTA B results."