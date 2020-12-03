Researchers tackle wild dogs bait shyness

RESEARCHERS in Western Australia are working to make 1080 baits more effective on wild dogs.

The Murdoch University research projects aim to identify baits that are more attractive to wild dogs and to investigate alternative bait storage methods.



Researchers are keen to understand why wild dogs are not eating more baits, particularly following control programs in the Murchison region where there was very little bait uptake by wild dogs.



Led by Professor Trish Fleming, the research has already provided insights into practical approaches to baiting to improve their attractiveness to wild dogs, and found evidence that older dogs in populations that have been baited for a long time develop learned aversion to the baits.





Five rounds of baiting work have been undertaken on three stations in the Murchison and Gascoyne regions.



Baits are being laid with and without 1080 to determine if wild dogs can detect the poison within the baits.

Baits are also being left on the ground in a secure cage to evaluate the longevity of baits.

Baits are also being stored in a freezer, onion bags, and a barrel to determine if the method of storage impacts on the lethal dose.



Both projects of the projects are funded by two grants under the WA Wild Dog Action Plan 2016-21.

