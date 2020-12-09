Nutrien to increase liquid fert capacity

A NEW bulk liquid fertiliser storage facility being constructed at Kwinana is expected to improve grower access to a competitive and reliable supply of UAN (urea ammonium nitrate).

A long-term bulk storage and services agreement between Nutrien Ag Solutions and Coogee Chemicals underpins investment in the new storage facility.

It will see Nutrien significantly increase its liquid storage capacity in WA to 50,000 million tonnes, complementing its granular fertiliser storage capacity in excess of 200,000mt.

Nutrien's west region manager Andrew Duperouzel said the company was proud to partner with Coogee Chemicals to improve fertiliser offerings to WA growers.

"This is great news for all croppers in WA, particularly those in the Wheatbelt who will benefit from the choice and competition that this extra capacity will bring," Mr Duperouzel said.

"Having access to the right fertiliser at the right time is fundamental to strong crop growth and we will now have the capacity to offer farmers a more reliable supply."

Nutrient managing director Rob Clayton said the company was committed to providing the industry with the best services, products and advice.

"At Nutrien Ag Solutions we are making significant investments in infrastructure, digital technology and services to help our farmers produce the world's best food and fibre," Mr Clayton said.

"Reliable access to fertiliser is a key part of this," he said.