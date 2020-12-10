Fertiliser program provides support for country football clubs

A FERTILISER initiative led by Nutrien Ag Solutions has raised an additional $27,000 for rural and regional football clubs across Western Australia, following a $100,000 donation earlier this year.

Following the cancellation of the Nutrien Ag Country Football Championships (formerly Landmark Football Championships) earlier this year due to COVID-19, Nutrien Ag Solutions honoured its annual $100,000 donation to country football and pledged an additional $1 per tonne of fertiliser sold back to the local football club of the purchaser's choice for any new customer purchases.

Nutrien Ag Solutions WA retail fertiliser manager Stuart Gray said the company is committed to supporting the rural communities in which it serves.

"Next year will be our 48th year supporting country football in WA," Mr Gray said.

"This year we have donated $127,000 to the country footy family.

Mr Gray said the company has many employees and customers who are involved in these clubs and it also knows sporting clubs are an important part of the fabric of local communities.

"Although the Championships were cancelled this year, it was important now more than ever that Nutrien Ag Solutions stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the country footy community during this challenging year," he said.

"We have also seen local cricket, bowling and sporting clubs benefit from the fertiliser initiative."

WA Country Football League (WACFL) executive manager Country Football, Affiliates and Facilities, Tom Bottrell, has thanked Nutrien Ag Solutions for the ongoing support.

"2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including country Football, so we are truly grateful that Nutrien Ag Solutions has been able to extend their partnership and support clubs and players across WA," Mr Bottrell said.

"The fertiliser initiative has been a great success to date and raised much-needed funding to support our clubs during a really difficult year."

Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager - west, Andrew Duperouzel, said the fertiliser promotion for WA country football clubs will continue next year.

"Our initial goal was to raise $40,000 for local sporting clubs through the fertiliser promotion, but we are now hoping to reach $50,000 by October 2021," Mr Duperouzel said.

"We want to thank all our farmer customers for getting behind this campaign and supporting this important investment into the local community."

Nutrien Ag Solutions key account manager - west, Steve Wright, WACFL was a good custodian of the funding.

"We have had a long, loyal and enduring partnership with WACFL which has seen us contribute towards the sport which is often at the pivotal hub of most country communities, and we are also proud to have supported other initiatives such as 'Belt Up' to put a spotlight on road safety, efforts to support men's mental health and to stamp out drug use in regional sport," Mr Wright said.

Case study - Kojonup:

The Kojonup Football Club in the lower south west of Western Australia will receive a cheque for just over $1000 following the successful fertiliser campaign this year.



"I am so proud of how the community has supported one another through so much change and uncertainty this year," said Nutrien Ag Solutions Kojonup branch manager Stuart Richardson.

"The success of Nutrien Ag Solutions' fertiliser campaign would not have been possible without the support of our farmers, many who are involved in local sporting clubs, so it will be my pleasure to hand over this cheque of $1067 to the Kojonup Football Club on behalf of our dedicated team and clients."

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Kojonup branch team members.

Kojonup Football Reserves coach Bevan Gibbs said the club was grateful for the donation from Nutrien Ag Solutions, with local Nutrien staff having been involved in the club for many years.

"With 2020 being a difficult year for all community clubs across the country, it's great to know that Nutrien is supporting WA country football not only through this year but into the future," Mr Gibbs said.

"The Kojonup Nutrien branch has been involved in the football club for years, from trainers to players to support behind the bar, they have always played a part.

"The Kojonup Football Club is excited about getting back on the track and returning the support back to Nutrien and the Kojonup community."

Kojonup farmer Raelene Parker said having a thriving football club was a key part of the community.

"The local footy club is an important hub in our community so it's important we do all we can to keep it going," Ms Parker said.

"I am very happy to know that the funds raised through our purchases at the local Nutrien store are staying local and supporting local."