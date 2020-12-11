Brad settles into new machinery role

WANTING to be closer to his grandchildren was one of the catalysts for Brad Langford to change jobs and be the newest machinery sales representative at Busselton Machinery.

He has been working in and around Narrogin for the past 28 years and selling machinery at Geoff Perkins Machinery, Narrogin, for the past nine and a half years.

"We raised a family in Narrogin and they have all moved on now and we were looking at what we would do on weekends," Mr Langford said.

The grandchildren live in Bunbury and after having a conversation with Stephen Chatfield at Busselton Machinery, the lure of living on the coast was too much.

As he has been spruiking the benefits of New Holland machinery at Narrogin, he will be doing the same in Busselton.

"I am looking forward to meeting potential clients in the area and talking about hay cutting gear and the range of New Holland tractors."

After having a good send off at Geoff Perkins Machinery, he started his new job in Busselton on Monday.