Third and fourth generation White Rocks dairy farmers, father and son David and Michael Partridge - between them they have some 30 years' heading local and national dairy politics - their respective wives Elizabeth and Leanne and Michael and Leanne's children Harrison and Oaklee welcomed about 130 farmers and dairy industry representatives to their farm last Thursday for the field day.
Dairy industry gathers for innovation event
HISTORIC and high profile White Rocks Farm, Benger, was to have hosted Dairy Innovation Day in May but it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it became the location for Western Dairy's field day last week.
