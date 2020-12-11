Dairy industry gathers for innovation event

Third and fourth generation White Rocks dairy farmers, father and son David and Michael Partridge - between them they have some 30 years' heading local and national dairy politics - their respective wives Elizabeth and Leanne and Michael and Leanne's children Harrison and Oaklee welcomed about 130 farmers and dairy industry representatives to their farm last Thursday for the field day.



Joe Musitano and Laine Williamson from Rabobank are welcomed by field day co-host Leanne Partridge.

Western dairy directors, vice chairman Robin Lammie (left), Busselton and Andrew Jenkins, Denmark, with daughter Bonnie, 5.

Cattle veterinarian and Dardanup dairy farmer Warrick Tyrrell (left), Nutrien Breeding's Steve Mountford and field day co-host Michael Partridge who stepped down this year after four years as WAFarmers' dairy section president.

Waroona dairy farmer Luke Fitzpatrick (left), his nephew and farm worker Kaiden Hannah, former Western Dairy chairwoman Vicki Fitzpatrick and Western Dairy board member Nick Brasher from Farmwest breeding services.

White Rocks Farm field day co-hosts Elizabeth and David Partridge with grand-daughter Oaklee Partridge.

Western Dairy director Brian Piesse (left), who stepped down from the board after seven years at the Western Dairy annual general meeting held at the end of the field day, Agvivo consultant agronomist Sam Taylor, who reported on phase two of the national Smarter Irrigation Project at the field day and Nutrien livestock manager Leon Giglia.

Field day co-host Elizabeth Partridge (left), Jenny Hunter, Collie, Barbara Hossen, Busselton and Dean Maughan, Milne AgriGroup ruminant feeds sales manager.

Recently retired dairy farmer Kevin Anderson who once worked on White Rocks Farm for about nine years and wife Heather, Brunswick Junction.

Recently retired dairy farmer Kevin Anderson who once worked on White Rocks Farm for about nine years and wife Heather, Brunswick Junction.

Busselton-based farm adviser Steve Hossen (left) and Redmond West dairy farmers Pieter and Annette Mostert.