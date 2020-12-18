Funding rolls on for wild dog war

THE State government has committed to investing $13.4 million over four years towards controlling of wild dogs as part of its contribution to the Western Australian Wild Dog Action Plan 2021-25.

The funding builds on the $22m spent over the past four years to manage wild dogs across WA and protect the State's sheep industry.

Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan said over the past four years, the government had repaired or replaced more than 300 kilometres of the ageing State Barrier Fence, supported construction of four cell fencing projects in the rangelands, started work on the 660km State Barrier Fence Esperance extension and funded doggers, sterilisation and research programs.

Ms MacTiernan said wild dogs were "clearly a big threat to small stock- and we need to manage this risk".

"Our government has made an unprecedented investment over the past four years to combat the threat of wild dogs: repairing and extending the State Barrier Fence, supporting a network of cell fences, funding doggers and backing R&D into wild dog management," Ms MacTiernan said.

"This new $13.4m investment will build on that success, providing strategic on-the-ground support for farmers and pastoralists.

"It will drive regional economic growth and jobs while providing ongoing Aboriginal employment opportunities within the livestock industry.

"By extending these programs for four more years, we are giving producers the confidence they need to restock and grow the sheep industry."

The funding to 2025, confirmed in the mid-year review, includes:

p $5m for further upgrades to the State Barrier Fence, to keep the full fence line properly maintained;

p $3.2m to support employment of eight doggers who target control of wild dogs on government managed lands;

p $1m for a grant funding program to improve dog control measures;

p $580,000 to continue the Murdoch University-run program sterilising dogs in remote Aboriginal communities;

p $100,000 to continue best practice wild dog management workshops and education of landholders in agricultural areas.

Funds will also support the use of registered Aboriginal businesses for the repair, replacement and maintenance of the State Barrier Fence, building on the success of the State government's initiative to employ Aboriginal contractors for fence works.

The entire 1190km of the State Barrier Fence was being maintained by four Aboriginal maintenance contractors on a fortnightly basis on the back of the government's investment.

Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA Livestock Committee chairman, and Central Wheatbelt Biosecurity Association acting chairman, Chris Patmore said further funding for another four years was "good news" for those battling the scourge of wild dogs.

"We are grateful for it to continue," Mr Patmore said.

"One of the main areas of concern was the dogs on Crown Land, as most of the dogs are coming onto agricultural land from there.

"Those eight doggers are vital to controlling that because there's no biosecurity group that covers those areas."

Recently there were issues with the Department of Conservation, Biosecurity and Attractions and the use of 1080 baits on government land by volunteer biosecurity groups, including Mr Patmore's, but those issues have been resolved for the time being with the department taking responsibility for the use of the baits targeting wild dogs.

Farm Weekly understands that while the issue has been resolved for the next 12 months, the department was working on a longer-term solution to the issue.