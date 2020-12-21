Harvest through the eyes of our readers

Share your photos with us on Instagram by using #farmweekly because we love to share them too.

Chase Grylls, 3, is all geared for harvest. Photo by Jackie Grylls, Bulyee (@thefarmerswifelife).

Matthew Ledwith, Dudinin, said help from T&M Transport was needed this year to deliver the grain. Photo by Matthew Ledwith, Dudinin.

Although harvest was a bit "stop, start", the Lester family, of Bremer Bay, is hoping to be finished by Christmas. Miles Lester enjoyed a ride in the header with his dad Ashley before bed. Photo by Rebecca Lester, Bremer Bay (@rebecca. louise.lester).

As hay and straw contractors, harvest is slightly different for the Weguelin family of Corrigin, that has been busy baling export straw which will then be manufactured into pellets. Young Fletcher is always there to keep an eye on operations. Photo by Katherine Weguelin, Corrigin (@our.wheatbelt.life).

Harvest as the sun goes down at South Burracoppin. Farmhand Caleb Levy said this year's harvest has been "very surprising with yields and its consistentcy". Photo by Caleb Levy, South Burracoppin (@caleblevy1)

Yields have been pleasantly surprising for the rainfall that Tolga Farm, Kulin, received. Luckily there has been no frost damage, making 2020 a good harvest for the family. Photo by Gab Savage, Tolga Farm, Kulin (@tolgafarm).

David Caporn has been working on the Curnow's property at Scaddan for harvest and said they were held up with rain at first but then it had been "smooth sailing". Photo by David Caporn, Scaddan (@drcape).

Despite some rainfall making this year's harvest a stop-start one, Kogody Farming, at Gibson/Dalyup, finished earlier this month. Photo by Anna Hockey, Gibson/Dalyup (@kogody_farming).



