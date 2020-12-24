Animal cruelty charges laid

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has laid charges against Yungngora Association Incorporated and its former chief executive officer for alleged cruelty to animals under the State's Animal Welfare Act.



The charges relate to alleged incidents involving cattle which occurred at Noonkanbah Station in December 2018 and the decision follows a comprehensive investigation by compliance officers within DPIRD.

The matter has been listed to be heard in the Magistrates Court.

DPIRD is responsible for the administration of the Animal Welfare Act and the department's General Inspectors exercise powers under that act.

Anyone with information about the ill-treatment of animals should contact the RSPCA on 1300 278 358.