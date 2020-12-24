Bradford appointed to Australian Pork board

WESTERN Australian pork producers are pleased they will continue to have a direct voice on the Australian Pork Limited (APL) board, following Dawson Bradford's election.

Mr Bradford successfully stood for one of two vacant APL board positions following the retirement of long-serving board members David Plant, from Milne AgriGroup and Brian Luxford, from Riverlea in New South Wales.

Mr Bradford manages a family farming enterprise, is a former WA Pork Producers Association (WAPPA) president, current WAPPA vice president and a Cuballing shire councillor.

WAPPA president Graeme Dent, Cuballing, said Mr Bradford would add an experienced grower perspective to the APL board's discussions.

"His dual roles on the APL board and the WAPPA executive will also provide a synergy that will enhance the knowledge base of both organisations," Mr Dent said.

"While his role on the APL board is not to represent WA specifically, Mr Bradford is a powerful advocate for aspects of the industry that are significant to WA producers such as developing and maintaining export markets."

The APL is a national producer-owned company funded primarily through statutory pig slaughter levies collected under the Primary Industries (Excise) Levies Act 1999, with additional research specific funds provided by the Australian government.

The organisation aims to enhance opportunities for the sustainable growth of the Australian pork industry by delivering integrated marketing, innovation and policy services along the pork industry supply chain.

Mr Bradford said he was conscious of the fact that Australian producers were competing against low-cost growers in export and domestic markets and it was "important we don't entertain policies and practices that put us at a disadvantage compared to our counterparts".

"I am also keen to promote better country of origin labelling and for the processing industry to use more local product in smallgoods," Mr Bradford said.

Mr Dent paid tribute to outgoing board member David Plant who will continue to represent WA producers as an APL delegate.

"Mr Plant has been an outstanding advocate for the industry over nine years as a board member and 11 years as a delegate, bringing a diverse range of corporate experience from the United Kingdom and Australia to the table," Mr Dent said.

"Representing WA in national forums requires an extraordinary time commitment due to the travel involved and David has shown great stamina for his sustained, high level contribution over a long period of time and I would like to thank him on behalf of the industry."

Mr Dent also paid tribute to the other retiring APL director, Brian Luxford.