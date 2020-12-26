New role for CBH chief

CBH Group chief executive officer Jimmy Wilson had another job title to add to his name after having been appointed to the Export Finance Australia (EFA) board.

EFA is the Federal government's export credit agency, providing financial expertise and solutions to Australian exporters through loans, guarantees, bonds and insurance options.

Mr Wilson was appointed to the board for a three-year term, alongside Carbon Revolution Ltd chairman James Douglas and EFA chairman James M. Millar who was reappointed for a further stint.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham welcomed the appointments and said Export Finance Australia continued to play a pivotal role in assisting Australian exporters to respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

"Australian exporters continue to face significant challenges such as rising export costs, disruptions to supply-chains or loss of markets that are making it difficult for some of them to access vital commercial finance," Mr Birmingham said.

"EFA's suite of financial expertise and solutions, including the COVID-19 Export Capital Facility which our government established earlier this year, will continue to help exporters to get back on their feet through helping to re-establish markets, provide working capital support or by helping exporters purchase new equipment to expand their operations.

"The reappointment of Mr Millar and the appointments of Mr Douglas and Mr Wilson reflect the Morrison government's ambition to ensure EFA has broad perspectives on the Australian economy and expertise in debt financing."

Before taking on the head role at CBH, Mr Wilson was president of BHP Iron Ore and has significant international infrastructure and supply chain experience in Australia, South Africa, the United States, South America and Indonesia in multiple commodities.