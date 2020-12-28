Machinery takes COVID-19 in its stride

COVID-19 didn't stop the advance of technology in the farm mechanisation industry in 2020 as more advances were made towards autonomous machinery.

There is now no doubt that automation will become a big part of the industry within the next decade and cost savings will be the driver for uptake.

That already is partly happening with the introduction of telematics, or real-time data transfer which introduces cost efficiencies for machinery servicing and farm data transfer and map-making.

With no Agritechnica Show, which was normally scheduled for November in Germany, because of the pandemic - manufacturers presumably will turn to social media as some have done already with 'virtual releases' of new products.

Here's how the year unfolded:

Precision Ag

In October, John Deere launched a new home of digital farming information, insights and learning resources.

Designed specifically for Australian and New Zealand farmers, the John Deere Digital Agriculture Hub features information on the power of data in decision-making, easy-to-understand 'how to' videos, and case studies with primary producers speaking about how digital farming has transformed their businesses.

John Deere precision agriculture manager Ben Kelly said the website was built to support farmers with tools and knowledge to make adoption of digital technology both as simple and as profitable as possible.

It was a year when precision farming moved into the spotlight as manufacturers upped the ante with software changes, presenting service technicians such as AFGRI Equipment's Ryan Pessotto (left) and Jayden Pollard back to the study books to focus on minimising downtime for customers. All major equipment makers are now employing telematics to communicate in real time with customers' machines, with the technology a prelude to autonomous vehicles in agriculture.

"Many farmers have digital tools inbuilt in their farm equipment but may not be aware of how to get the most from that technology," Mr Kelly said.

Deere also released its Connected Support program for its dealer network.

Connected support works on the basis that machines connected to John Deere's network can share a range of information that allows for uptime to be maximised.

With customer consent provided, three beneficial features of Connected Support include 'Service ADVISOR Remote', 'Expert Alerts' and 'Remote Display Access' which allows a local dealer to support operators and machines in the field.

With customer consent, a dealer can connect virtually in-cab from any laptop, tablet or smartphone via use of Remote Display Access and JDLink.

In 1995 Case IH became the first manufacturer to introduce precision farming technology to the market with the launch of Advanced Farming Systems (AFS).

And 25 years on, a new AFS product was launched setting new benchmarks for efficiency and performance.

With combine harvester automation one of the rapidly evolving sectors of precision farming technology, Case IH's AFS Harvest Command was introduced to the local market through the latest Axial-Flow 250 Series combines.

The new automation allows for settings such as rotor speed, rotor cage vane angle, cleaning fan speed, and sieve positions to be continuously monitored and adjusted as conditions change - without driver intervention.

In fact, the AFS Harvest Command automation on the 250 Series uses 16 sensors to control a total of seven combine functions.

"AFS Harvest Command is designed to improve grain quality and grain savings through sensing and optimising machine settings and with this level of automation even less experienced operators can achieve a similar level of productivity and performance to their more experienced counterparts," said Case IH Australia and New Zealand product manager (hay and harvest) Tim Slater.

"AFS Harvest Command automatically adjusts itself based on feedback from maximum ground speed and engine load settings."

CLAAS upgraded its telematics remote monitoring technology this year to include automatic documentation, data transfer and mixed-fleet monitoring.

Telematics continuously transfers GPS location, machine performance and yield data from connected CLAAS combine harvesters and tractors in real time, via the mobile phone network.

The technology can also be fitted to a range of CLAAS implements, including Quadrant large square balers and CARGOS dual-purpose wagons.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist (Precision), Joshua Patrick, said telematics enabled authorised individuals to monitor the location, machine performance and yield data of equipped machines from any location.

And an Australian manufacturer was put into the spotlight by John Deere.

It was described as two years in the making and two years a secret before South Australian-based Liquid Systems CEO Peter Burgess revealed his company's LQS120 C650 liquid-ready Fert Kit.

"In 2018 we were approached by a long-standing client, John Deere, to design and develop a liquid rate control solution for its new C650 Air Cart which has just been released," Mr Burgess said.

The C650 offers a liquid-capable centre tank for growers who choose to incorporate liquid fertiliser into their seeding operations.

While liquid Fert Kits are not factory-installed options, they are available through the John Deere dealer network.

A new LQS Goldline hydraulic flow block was another addition to the module to allow users to easily add additional pump modules in series with independent control of the speed of each pump.

"Pumps can also be switched off individually when not required for the current seeding operation," Mr Burgess said.

NEXT Instruments claimed it had taken on-board grain monitoring a step further with the introduction of chaser bin weigh scales, inter-faced with its CropScan 3300H grain analyser.

The Cropscan analyser measures protein, oil, starch and moisture in grains and oil seeds on-the-go but capturing the weight for each grain tank has mainly come from the combine harvester's yield monitor.

With the introduction of chaser bin weight scales, farmers can now have accurate load data to control their grain stocks.

Tractors

Steyr

Austrian tractor brand STEYR unveiled a comprehensive project study on what the future of tractor production could be, in collaboration with CNH Industrial sister powertrain brand.

STEYR engineers said they had developed a STEYR Konzept tractor, combining innovative technologies in a unique way to create an environmentally-friendly, yet efficient and, above all, functional tractor concept.

At its heart is a modular hybrid electric drive, comprising a combustion engine, a generator, and several electric engines, which can be controlled individually, and which then supply energy where it is needed.

This concept tractor, designed by CNH Industrial's Design Centre makes use of a high-performance, four-cylinder diesel engine.

Tractor hydraulics and PTO are electrically-driven, with the latter allowing variable engine speeds as well as reversing - 700V and 48V connections are available for electrical implements.

Fendt

Fendt introduced its new Fendt 900 Series tractor to the Australian market.

Designated the Fendt 900 Gen 6, the 942 model won 'Tractor of the Year' award at the 2019 Agritechnica Show in Hanover, Germany.

The 942 was also fuel-tested by independent body DLG and is the third most economical tractor ever tested sitting behind the Fendt 1050 and 1046.

The reason for the big fuss is that the tractor is a new design, built from the ground up with a host of 'technology' additions, including 1000 hour engine oil changes, ISOBUS-ready for section control and variable rate control and the ability to connect to the tractor's Wi-Fi with an iPad to run another display.

The five model range, in six variants, offers power ratings between 220 kiloWatts (296 horsepower) and 310kW (415hp) from a newly-developed nine litre MAN engine, combined with a low-speed Fendt iD concept, which allows for maximum torque at 1150rpm.

Fendt said this resulted in minimum fuel consumption and less engine wear because of the low engine rpm.

The latest technology Tier 5 engine is linked to a new VarioDrive stepless transmission drive train with variable ground drive up to 60km/h, at reduced engine speed.

Massey Ferguson

Massey Ferguson unveiled a new MF 5700M Series during the year, which includes five models with power ratings from 71kW (95hp) to 101kW (135hp).

All are powered by the latest AGCO Power four-cylinder engines.

"The MF 5700M Series builds on the huge success of Massey Ferguson's MF 5700 and MF 6700 ranges," said Massey Ferguson vice president sales Franscesco Quaranta.

"They are designed with the most advanced engineering and contain the latest technology to suit a range of applications."

The five models come with additional specifications including a choice of a 12 x 12 gearbox or Dyna-4 transmission.

Specification is further enhanced by options, such as brake to neutral, Visio roof and cab suspension.

Case IH

Case IH officially launched its new AFS Connect Magnum tractor.

According to the company, it comes with a new level of connectivity and remote monitoring capabilities and additional power.

For the first time, the Magnum range in Australia and New Zealand now includes a 298kW (400hp) option in both the wheeled and Rowtrac models.

CLAAS

CLAAS Harvest Centre announced that demonstration models of the much-anticipated AXION 960 Terra Trac (332kW, 445 hp) half-tracked tractor would be available in Australia from early 2021, with commercial deliveries commencing later in the year.

Billed as the world's first half-tracked tractors with full suspension, the AXION 960 and 265kW (355hp)-rated AXION 930 incorporate the tracked assembly technology used in the company's LEXION and JAGUAR grain and forage harvesters.

Deutz

Deutz Fahr emerged as a hopeful big player in the Australian market with the release of its new 5125G HD tractors.

The 5G Series - 5105 and 5115 models - already have made serious inroads in Australia and overseas, gaining kudos for efficiency, productivity and comfort.

The new model is designed as an all-rounder, with an almost infinite range of 'spec' options.

John Deere

John Deere announced several updates and additions to its popular line-up of 7R and 8R tractors for the 2021 model year.

The new 257kW (350hp) 7R350, represents a 15kW (20hp) power increase over the largest model year 2020 7R tractor and a base weight of about 11,200kg.

According to the company, this means the 7R 350 delivers the best power-to-weight ratio of any John Deere tractor on offer.

It comes standard with Triple Link Suspension (TLS) and Infinitely Variable Transmission (IVT) and can be ordered with CommandPRO controls for precise speed control and easy implement hook-ups.

For 2021, John Deere also will offer Low Sidewall (LSW) tyres as optional equipment on its three largest 8R tractors - 8R340, 8R370 and 8R410.

Combine harvesters

Fendt

In October Fendt released details of its expanded product line for 2021 - an IDEAL combine harvester.

The latest offering will be available for the 2021 harvest in Australia and New Zealand in tyre and track options and with a new SuperFlow front with a maximum operating width of 12.20 metres.

Fendt released its first combine harvester for the global market called the Fendt IDEAL, with power ratings up to 589 kiloWatts (790 horsepower).

Built at AGCO's European Harvesting Centre of Excellence in Breganze, Italy, the Fendt IDEAL is a combine that has been designed and engineered from the ground up.

Special attention has been paid to efficiency, grain and straw quality, absolute reliability, easy and logical user-friendliness, as well as a revolutionary sensor technology for optimal machine setting.

According to AGCO product marketing manager (harvesting) Jake Kerr, the Fendt IDEAL is available in four models with power ratings between 336 kiloWatts (451 horsepower) and 589kW (790hp).

The Fendt IDEAL Class 8, 9 and 10 models feature high-performance MAN engines, while the IDEAL 7 features an AGCOpower engine.

One of the features is a unique Dual Helix threshing unit and separating system.

John Deere

John Deere added two new models of X Series combine harvesters to its harvesting line-up.

The X9 1000 and X9 1100 harvesters represent the next level of John Deere broadening its harvesting line-up that includes the popular S Series models.

According to Deere, the new harvesters can run up to 14 hours without refuelling, courtesy of a new John Deere PowerTech 13.6L engine which works with a robust belt-drive system and updated ProDrive XL transmission to improve fuel efficiency.

The X9 1000 grain tank can hold up to 14,800 litres, while the X9 1100 holds up to 16,200L - 5pc and 15pc more than the S790 respectively. Folding unloading augers with adjustable spout are available in 7.9 metres, 8.7m or 9.4m lengths.

Boomsprayers

AMAZONE

AMAZONE extended its new range of UX Special trailed sprayers with the addition of a mid-sized UX5200 model.

Equipped with a 5200 litre tank and Super-L2 booms from 30 to 36 metres, the new model joins the existing 4200L and 3200L units.

CLAAS Harvest Centre product specialist Joshua Patrick said all three models featured sleek European-styling and smart functionality.

AMAZONE pushed the spreading accuracy of its ZA-TS twin-disc centrifugal-mounted spreaders to even new heights with a refinement called GPS-Switch section control technology. The system automatically controls the spreading pattern of the spreading discs when approaching headlands or operating in wedge-shaped paddocks.

"The SmartCentre operating station is located under the sprayer's left-hand panel, close to the tractor cab door," Mr Patrick said.

"It covers the operator station, induction bowl, fill ports and two dust-roof storage compartments.

"All operations are controlled using a simple seven-way pressure tap, which allows each function to be easily selected without having to open or close separate circuits.

"It also means the freshwater rinse tank can be topped up while the sprayer is being filled.

Case IH

Case IH Australia announced two key updates to its model year 2020 Patriot self-propelled boomsprayers.

They were a new boom option and an upgrade to the automatic boom height management system.

Patriot 4430s will now have the option of a larger 41.1 metre boom, offering increased productivity and better compatibility with Controlled Traffic Farming (CTF).

The automatic boom height upgrade applies to Patriot 3330s and 4330s and is known as AutoBoom XRT, the latest version of Raven's AutoBoom height control suite of products.

HARDI

No new boomsprayers but HARDI Australia added an advanced H-Select nozzle control technology as an option for its popular COMMANDER trailed boomsprayer.

Previously available on self-propelled RUBICON and SARITOR 62 Active machines, H-Select nozzle control technology uses four-head nozzle bodies arrayed in individual boom sections.

An autonomous controller monitors each boom section's speed against the set spray rate, then selects nozzle heads rapidly and precisely in order to achieve consistent spray delivery.

Unlike pressure adjusted systems, which affect fluid velocity and therefore nozzle performance, the way H-SELECT switches between multiple nozzles means the flow rate can be continually adjusted without compromising the size or speed of the droplets produced.

John Deere

John Deere upped the ante with its new 4-Series self-propelled boomsprayers.

According to the company, the updates bring greater efficiency, better traction and a quieter ride with the proven performance and lightweight strength of a carbon fibre boom.

Key changes to the model year 2021 line-up include the roll out of John Deere's CommandDrive all-wheel drive system to the R4038 and R4030 models (already available on R4045 and R4060), and additional enhancements to the optional carbon fibre boom across the entire range.

Goldacres

Goldacres revealed a major update of its Australian-built G6 Crop Cruiser - a new Tritech RivX boom which now has an option up to 48 metres.

A Goldacres spokesman said the new boom featured greater boom stability and rigidity, largely due to the design and construction of the steel inner wings and aluminium and steel composite outer wings.

Tillage

A crowd of more than 200 watched the first official public demonstration of the new Seed Storm seeding bar at Gnowangerup in June.

Manufactured by Duraquip, Gnowangerup, makers of the popular multi-purpose Tornado semi-trailer, the flagship 24.2 metre model was the centrepiece of a day demonstrating the bar linked to a Morris 9800 Air Cart with ICT and 'Machine Sync' TopCon M2M and pulled by a 462 kiloWatt (620 horsepower) Versatile 620 Delta Track tractor.

Gnowangerup manufacturer Duraquip unveiled a new 24.2 metre seeding bar called the Seed Storm which is exclusively distributed by McIntosh & Son.

The Seed Storm comes in a range of working widths starting from 10.5m, with three, five and seven frame sections according to width, and a choice of 250 millimetres or 300mm row spacings.

Victorian manufacturer AF Gason resurfaced into the tillage market with a new prototype five-row planter bar called the T12000.

It followed a six-month product development project undertaken at the significant Gason manufacturing complex in Ararat, Victoria.

The T12000 machine has a 12 metre working width but with two hydraulically-folding wings on either side of the central frame it closes to an overall transport width of 6.5m, which is road travel-compliant.

A key feature of the T12000 is the single row of 500/55-22.5 high floatation tubeless tyres and a rigid pull design which makes for a strong and manoeuvrable machine.

Hay balers

Massey Ferguson

Massey Ferguson's new 4100 series round balers were rolled out throughout Australia this year with a dramatic change in appearance from previous models.

But underneath the 'covers' the machine was mostly unchanged.

Massey said there was no reason for big changes because the baler was a rebadged Lely-Welger RP160V which developed a reputation as the best all-round baler in the market for producing high density silage, hay or straw bales.

Massey Ferguson' released new 4100 series round balers to the Australian market. In keeping with cost efficiencies, the baler is a re-badged Lely-Welger RP160V, with a new option that tips bales on its end at ejection.

According to Massey Ferguson, with its patented HydroFlex rotor floor and Constant Pressure System the MF4100 provides outstanding throughput, density and reliability in all conditions from wet silage to cereal hay and even header tailings with minimal adjustments.

An optional bale tipper puts bales on their ends and the operator can also choose between automatic and manual unloading modes.

McHale

Irish manufacturer McHale added new models to its range of V8 variable-chamber balers after listening to customers in major overseas markets including Australia.

During the past three years McHale has worked with clients world-wide in both design and testing of its largest variable chamber baler, the V8, which can produce a bale up to 1.9 metres in diameter.

For the 2021 season McHale will introduce the V8940 non-chopper baler and the V8950 15-knife chopper baler.

These high output machines are designed to produce dense bales from 0.6 to 1.9m in diameter.

Spreaders

AMAZONE

AMAZONE's new ZA-TS model, a 'Machine of the Year' award winner at last year's Agritechnica Show in Germany, was released in Australian this year touted as pushing spreading parameters.

This claim refers to the machine's Argus Twin lateral distribution optimisation technology, which features eight radar sensors mounted above the left and right hand spreading discs.

These sensors monitor the spread pattern and then automatically adjust the electric delivery system of each disc if any deviation from the settings is detected.

AMAZONE also released two new terminals for its integrated range of spreaders, sprayers and drills.

The top-shelf AmaPad 2 terminal features significantly greater computing power and touch sensitivity than its predecessor, while its entry-level AmaTron 4 terminal can now be paired with a tablet as a second screen.

And in October the company pushed the spreading accuracy of its ZA-TS twin-disc centrifugal-mounted spreaders to even new heights with the refinement of its GPS-Switch section control technology.

GPS-Switch automatically controls the spreading pattern of the spreading discs when approaching headlands or operating in wedge-shaped fields.

Coolamon

New South Wales-based manufacturer Coolamon released a new 'Compact Spreader' based on the company's range of premium spreaders but designed to cater for smaller properties.

Ranging in length from 2.8 metres to 3.8m, the hopper is designed with a low height to enable loading with smaller equipment.

Powder coated with a zinc primer, the spreader has a one metre-wide cleated belt with polyurethane skirts, a heavy-duty rollover tarp, single axle adjustable out to 3m and flotation tyres as standard.