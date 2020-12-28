Mt Barker female sale reaches $3100

PRICES topped at $3100 per head at the third annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders female sale at the Mount Barker Regional Saleyards on December 15.

The top price was up by $650 compared to the 2019 sale when values reached $2450.

Elders once again hosted the sale and cleared all 473 head for an overall gross of $1,083,450 at an average of $2291 across all age groups.

Broken down the yarding included 173 cows averaging $2121, 49 cows and calves averaging $2233 and 251 heifers which averaged $2419.

There was strong support with a large crowd of buyers and onlookers filling the aisle of the yards.

It was the first pen of the day which reached the sale top price of $3100 for three pregnancy tested in calf Angus heifers (PTIC) which were donated to the charity portion of the sale, one offered by Gatti Grazing, one by L & C Gatti and one from A & G Perella - and it was paid by Ken and Angela Zambonetti.

The Zambonettis went on to successfully bid on the second charity pen, which included one Angus heifer PTIC from Merinvale Grazing at $3000 and one Angus cow PTIC due to calve April 29 to June 30 from Chimera Trust at $3100.

Before the sale's end the Zambonettis purchased one more pen of five Angus cross cows PTIC from Chimera Trust at $1800 a head.

Hillcrest Farms also supported the Hospice, purchasing a pen of 10 unjoined Angus heifers from Cima Farm Pty Ltd at $1500 per head.

Combined, a gross of $30,400 was raised and donated to the Albany Community Hospice, which was up from the $19,000 the 2019 sale raised.

Jeanann Barbour (left) and Helen Hawley from the Albany Community Hospice. With prices topping at $3100 for the charity pens, a total of $30,400 was raised for the Albany Community Hospice at the annual Ray Norman Memorial Breeders sale at the Mt Barker Regional Saleyards.

Albany Community Hospice fundraising committee chairwoman Jeanann Barbour and board of management treasurer Helen Hawley couldn't believe the prices the cattle sold for.

"On behalf of the hospice, we would like to thank all the donors, buyer and the Elders team for their support," Ms Barbour said.

"People paid a premium for the cattle and it is very much appreciated."

The next best price for the sale was $2850 paid by Gamezon for a pen of seven PTIC Angus heifers from Dajara Farm, Narrikup.

Tony Pitassi paid $2800 for a pen of seven Angus heifers PTIC joined to Lawsons Angus bulls and due to calve March 7 to April 18, 2020, offered by RJ & JD Reid, King River.

Mr Pitassi went on to purchase just one more line at $2750 for a pen of eight PTIC Angus heifers joined to Ponderosa Angus bulls, due to calve from February 1 to May 2, 2020, from Green Valley Farms, Albany.

Trevor Kiddie (left), Albany and Darryl Stephenson, Albany, looking over the cattle prior to the sale last Tuesday.

Braeside Grazing paid $2700 for a pen of seven PTIC Angus heifers joined to Lawsons bulls, due to calve March 7 to April 18, 2020, offered by RJ & JD Reid.

EJ & TJ Johnston bought five pens from two vendors L & C Gatti and BA & RN Ravenhill, totalling 41 head of PTIC Angus heifers at an average of $2299.

H Wolfe & Co bought four pens to total 25 head of PTIC Angus heifers, all from Dajara Farms averaging $2588.

Yondalee Farms purchased three pens totalling 17 head of PTIC Angus, one from RJ & JD Reid and two from G & M Davy at an average of $2635.

In the cow yarding, prices reached $2700 and was paid by Wallacup for a pen of four PTIC Angus cows joined to Gandy and Koojan Hills bulls and due to calve February 15 to April 28, 2021, offered by O Moreth, Youngs Siding.

Wallacup also bid $2625 per head for eight PTIC Angus cows joined to Lawsons and Texas Angus bulls and due to calve March 20 to April 30, 2021, offered by Hillcrest Farms, Marbelup.

Wallacup Farms secured seven pens for a total of 30 PTIC Angus cows from four vendors - O Moreth, RT & ME Cyster, Denmark, G & M Davy, Bakers Junction and Hillcrest Farms - averaging $2292 and 15 PTIC heifers at an average of $2530.

Hillcrest Farms sold a pen of seven PTIC Angus cows joined to Lawsons and Texas Angus bulls and due to calve March 20 to April 30, 2021, to SP & PL Irving for $2650.

Eva Lee-Steere (left), Gemma Lee-Steere and Grace Lee-Steere, Boyup Brook were looking to purchase some cattle.

BL & SN Lynch paid the next best price of $2550 for Angus cows PTIC joined to Lawsons and Texas Angus bulls with a calving period of March 20 to April 30, 2021, for a pen of seven offered by Hillcrest Farms.

The Lynchs purchased 26 PTIC Angus cows across four pens - two from Hillcrest Farms and one from Ravenhill Pastoral Trust, Narrikup and one from Chimera Trust, Kamballup - to average $2362.

NR & LP Wilson paid $2400 for nine PTIC Angus cows carrying Lawsons and Texas Angus bloodline calves due April 15 to May 28, 2021, offered by Ravenhill Pastoral Trust.

K & JE Reddington also paid $2400 for a pen of six PTIC Angus cows from Chimera Trust.

The Wilsons also paid $2050 for a pen of four Angus cows PTIC to Lawsons and Texas blood bulls which are due to calve April 15 to May 28, 2021, also from Ravenhill Pastoral Trust.

K & JE Reddington finished the day with a total of three pens averaging $2047.

Towards the back end of the sale, there were seven pens of cow and calf units, which sold to a top of $2650 purchased by GO & AM Larke for nine genuine dispersal Angus cow and calf units (third, fourth and fifth calvers) from Johnson Farms.

Barry Boyle (left), Greenbushes and Elders Donnybrook/ Bridgetown representative Pearce Watling discussed the pens on offer before the sale.

The Larkes bid on one other Angus cow and calf pen and three pens of Hereford cow and calf units to collect a total of five pens (35 head) at an average of $2311.

WA Kingston purchased a pen of three genuine dispersal Angus cows (not rejoined) and calves for $2350 from Johnson Farms, while GJ & LJ Smith paid $1950 for a pen of 11 Hereford cows (not rejoined) and calf units (first to sixth calvers) from Ravenhill Pastoral Trust.