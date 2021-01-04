Neil Brindley bids farewell to career

HIGHLY respected and well-known Nutrien Livestock, Esperance agent Neil Brindley has called time on his 55-year career in the WA livestock industry, retiring last year.

Mr Brindley and the Nutrien Ag Solutions team along with clients celebrated his retirement in December as part of the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Esperance Christmas party.

Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia said Mr Brindley should be immensely proud of his career and be congratulated on what he has achieved.

"His rapid fire, quick wit, no-nonsense auctioneering style along with his strong business acumen is the way Neil always conducted himself," Mr Giglia said.

"He was the ultimate professional in everything he did and his clients always came first.

"If there was a livestock industry 'Hall of Fame' Neil Brindley would have been an inductee many years ago, in fact, he would be of legendary status."

After 55 years in the livestock industry Neil Brindley (left) retired last year. He celebrated his achievements with wife Maureen and Nutrien Livestock State manager Leon Giglia and fellow Nutrien Ag Solution staff members and clients at the Nutrien Ag Solutions, Esperance Christmas party.

Mr Brindley started his career in the industry as a 15-year-old with Wesfarmers on January 11, 1965, as a mail room clerk in the company's head office in Wellington street in Perth.

From there he transferred to the livestock department as a trainee based at Midland and it was here he started his auctioneering career.

During his time in the green shirt Mr Brindley spent time at many branches across the State including Merredin, Mukinbudin, Bruce Rock, Narrogin and Katanning.

He also had a stint in Perth as head of the company's stud stock team, before finally landing in Esperance and taking on the agency there in 1991 with Terry Haddleton.

One of the many career highlights for Mr Brindley was in 1988 when he sold a Lewisdale ram at the Katanning stud ram sale for $220,000 which still stands as a State record price for a Merino ram sold in WA, but he rates the agency move to Esperance as the most significant of his career.

Congratulations Mr Brindley on an outstanding career from all involved in the WA livestock industry.