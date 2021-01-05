Case IH wins multiple innovation awards

THE American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers has named seven outstanding agricultural innovations from Case IH in its annual AE50 Awards.

The awards honour the year's most innovative designs in engineering products and systems for the food and agricultural industries.

The prestigious awards, conferred by a panel of international engineering experts, are chosen on the basis of their impact on advanced engineering for the food and agricultural industries.

The 50 best products from around the globe were named on the final list.

The awards will be presented at the virtual conference to be held in February.

The Case IH award winning innovations all hail from the brand's successful Customer Driven Product Design process.

The process has proved to be key in helping farmers increase productivity, profitability and safety while at the same time reducing cost and labour.

Among the Case IH award winners this year is the AFS Connect Steiger series, the brand's largest and most powerful tractor range, featuring the latest technology in data management systems to enable operators to adjust, monitor and transfer data as they want.

The AFS Connect Steiger series is CASE IH's biggest and most powerful tractor range.

The redesigned, ergonomic cab with built-in telecommunications connectivity also enables remote display viewing for faster servicing and more efficient support.

The MultiControl Armrest design in the new Steiger and Magnum series tractors was also recognised with a separate AE50 award.

The LB436 HD large square baler (due for release in Australia in 2021) claimed one of the awards, helping producers achieve maximum bale density and high-quality bales through a newly-designed bale chamber.

The Axial-Flow 250 series combines have also been recognised, the sieve pressure visualisation helping maximise cleaning system performance by equipping the operator with the feedback needed to save grain and make the correct harvesting parameter adjustments.