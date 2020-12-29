A CREW member aboard a live cattle export ship has tested positive to COVID-19, after his vessel arrived in the Northern Territory.

On Sunday, night the 25-year-old man's ship, Diamantina, docked in Darwin's East Arm Wharf, after traveling from Indonesia.

The crew member was tested onboard the vessel upon arrival and is now being treated at the Royal Darwin Hospital in isolation.



The majority of crew members were transported to a separate section of the Howard Springs Quarantine Facility on Monday, where they will undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine.



None of the crew left the ship prior to being admitted to hospital or the quarantine facility.



Some crew members are required to remain on board the vessel in accordance with international maritime law. Testing will be undertaken and they are required to stay onboard in self-isolation.



There are strict protocols in place for any ships arriving into the NT, which were put in place earlier this year to protect vital supply chains.



The total number of cases diagnosed in the NT is 75, including 40 cases among repatriated Australians.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.



Eleven of the 75 cases remain active.



The story COVID case aboard live cattle export ship in Darwin first appeared on Farm Online.