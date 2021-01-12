Valtra tractor is like a Swiss army knife

THE fifth-generation of Valtra tractors have been described as a machine that can do any job.

Valtra is the only tractor made in the Nordics and is a worldwide brand of United States-based AGCO.

The G Series is also claimed to be the first tractor in the 74 kilowatt to 108kW (100-145 horsepower) range to offer SmartTouch controls as well as full precision farming capabilities.

The popular SmartTouch armrest is now available on all Valtra tractors in the 74-298kW range.

Valtra Connect telemetry is also standard on Versu models of the G Series, while load-sensing hydraulics are standard on Active and Versu models.

The new G Series is available in four equipment levels - basic, comsfort, technology and technology pro.

The G Series is typically an all-purpose farm tractor that can be used for front-loader tasks, spraying, producing feed and cultivating vegetables using smart farming techniques.

"Operating an all-purpose tractor such as this should be easy and safe with comfortable working conditions, a powerful front linkage and hydraulics and excellent visibility," said Valtra vice-president of sales and marketing Mikko Lehikoinen.

"Altogether, the G Series is compact but still powerful.

The cabin of the new G Series tractor is roomy and designed to provide improved visibility for operators.

"It has been engineered for demanding front-loader tasks and the starting point for its design was to offer the best visibility and comfort.

"The tractor can be specified according to individual needs, its running costs can be predicted precisely thanks to adapted financing solutions and service contracts."

The G Series features a spacious cab with 5.7 square metres of glass including 0.35m2 in the panoramic roof.

Cab suspension enhances comfort along with heated mirrors, air conditioning, a lower cab heater and USB charging plugs that are available with the auxiliary power pack.

Versu models with the SmartTouch interface can access the same SmartFarming features as the bigger N and T Series models.

Active models are also available with autoguidance and precision farming features that can be activated via the SmartTouch Extend terminal.

"The G Series has been designed to be the ideal tractor for front-loader tasks," Mr Lehikoinen said.

"It offers excellent visibility, good weight distribution, front-loader that is integrated with the chassis, a hydraulics assistant that automatically increases the engine speed and the Live 3 feature which enables the simultaneous use of up to three different front-loader functions.

"The G Series has a 24+24R transmission with four ranges and six Powershift gears.

"Versu models can be operated using just the drive lever and other models also do not require much use of the clutch pedal thanks to AutoTraction.

"HiTech models have an open hydraulics system that produces 100 litres per minute while Active and Versu models have load-sensing hydraulics that produce 110 litres per minute.

"The new G Series is powered by four-cylinder 4.4-litre Agco engines.

"The compact size of the engine enables a very low nose that provides excellent visibility."