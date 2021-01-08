Perfect chance to buy first cross heifers

AFTER last month's Elders Boyanup Supreme Springing Heifer Sale, the focus for Elders has shifted to its unjoined first-cross heifer offering at Boyanup next week.

The first-cross, unjoined heifer and store sale on Friday, January 15, will be a must for producers looking for replacements for this year's mating program.

On offer in the unjoined heifer section of the sale will be 400 quality first-cross, unmated, bucket-reared females, which all come highly recommended.

The sale, which will feature 1300 head all up, is set to start at 1.30pm.

Elders, South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said the January store sale was the perfect sale to secure cattle especially if you are in the market for unjoined, first-cross heifers.

"With these being the feature of this sale, we will begin the sale with them," Mr Carroll said.

"On the back of the recent solid sales of PTIC first-cross heifers this is a great opportunity to replenish with some outstanding unjoined heifers to either add to your mating program or further grow out.

"A large percentage of the heifers will be big enough to mate this 2021 season.

"The first-cross heifers are all bucket-reared, guaranteed unmated (GUM) and fit to breed.

"Also included in the sale line-up is the usual beef steers and heifers and a good run of dairy steers.

"The sale will finish with a good run of PTIC cows and cow/calf units."

Angus-Friesian first-cross heifers will make up the majority of the first-cross heifer yarding, which will range in age from eight to 22 months.

Along with the Angus-Friesian heifers there will also be a small number of Murray Grey-Friesian and Hereford-Friesian on offer from the 23 vendors featuring in the first-cross heifer run.

The annual selected drafts of first-cross, unjoined females, will come from mainly the Harvey and Brunswick areas and have been inspected by members of the Elders South West livestock team for quality and soundness.

Not only will the quality be unquestionable so will be the future breeding status of the heifers as each heifer has been vet-checked as guaranteed unmated and fit to breed.

Ravenhill Pastoral, Narrikup, will be biggest vendors in the first-cross heifer run with an offering of 55 Angus-Friesian, owner-bred heifers from its large dairy operation in which it milks more than 1000 cows.

The heifers are sired by Lawsons Angus bulls and range in age from 14-16 months old.

The line has been drenched and received a Multimin treatment.

Another large vendor in the sale will be third year sellers Steven & PJ D'Opera, D'Opera Farm, Tutanup, with a run of Angus-Friesian heifers.

The operation has nominated 33 sweet, quiet heifers in the 20-22mo age bracket, making them ideal to join this season.

The Duggan family, P & T Duggan, Cowaramup, will also be among the bigger vendors in the run with Angus-Friesian heifers.

The Duggans have nominated 30 black, owner-bred heifers from their sizable dairy operation.

The 14-16mo heifers, which are very quiet, are sired by Monterey Angus bulls and have been drenched and treated with 7in1.

Also offering numbers will be repeat vendors the Parravicini family, RJ & G Parravicini, Harvey.

John and Jason Parravcini along with the help of Jason's son Jude will offer 28 Angus-Friesian heifers from their own dairy operation in which they run a rolling herd of 200 Friesians based on Australian bloodlines.

The extremely quiet, owner-bred heifers are 16-20 months old and are sired by Winavon Angus bulls.

The heifers show good conformation and structure but still have plenty of softness and femininity.

The line has been treated with 7in1 twice.

Matching the Parravicini family for numbers will be JR & AM Hohnen.

The Hohnens offering will consist of 28 Angus-Friesian heifers aged 14-16mo.

Other bigger drafts of Angus-Friesian heifers will be offered by O & K Luzny, Manjimup and PW & YM Reilly, Capel.

The Luzny family has nominated 24 heifers while the Reillys will truck in 21 heifers.

Both lines are in the 18-20mo age bracket and will be suitable to join.

Also offering 20 or more Angus-Friesian heifers in the run will be Jasta Enterprises, with 10 heifers (16-18mo) and 14 heifers (12-14mo) while JP Olsthorn, Boyanup, has nominated 20 heifers in the 14-16mo age bracket.

Regular vendors the Maughan family, Stockfield Farm, Uduc, will also present a top line of owner-bred Angus-Friesian heifers from its dairy operation in which they milk 180 cows.

The family's offering will consist of 16 heifers in the 14-20mo age bracket.

The heifers are AI-bred by top performing Angus sires.

As in previous years Murray Taylor, Uduc Brook Farms, Harvey, will again be the major vendor when it comes to heifers that aren't black.

This year Uduc Brook Farms will offer 30 Murray Grey-Friesian heifers from its operation which is currently milking 330 Friesian based on Australian bloodlines.

The 14-20mo extremely quiet heifers are sired by Young Guns Murray Grey bulls and out of Friesian heifers.

There will be a small run of Hereford-Friesian heifers in the offering and the biggest line in these will be presented by BL Nicol, Manjimup, which will also offer nine Angus-Friesian heifers.

Both lines are 18-20mo and were purchased in and grown out.

Along with the quality lines of first-cross, unjoined heifers there will also be a good line-up of store cattle in what will be the company's first store sale for the year at Boyanup.

Included in the store yarding will be dairy steers, first-cross steers, beef steers and heifers, plus a good run of mated breeders.

In the first-cross steers and dairy steer run West & Haggerty, Capel, will be the largest vendor offering a combination of Frieisan and first-cross poddy steers all aged 3-4mo from its dairy operation.

Its offering will consist of 55 Friesian steers, 10 Angus-Friesian steers and five Montbeliarde steers.

Other bigger vendors in the run of Friesian steers will be Jesmond Dairy, Rosa Glen, with 45 steers (10-16mo) and Newbrook Investments, Busselton, will present 40 steers (16-18mo) while Dudinalup Pastoral Co, Nannup, will offer 30 steers (22-24mo) and Fortuna Farms, Busselton, will truck in 32 head (18-20mo).

The sale will round out with a run of breeders and the WA College of Agriculture, Harvey, will have the largest numbers in this section.

Its offering will consist of 10 Angus first calvers and 14 Angus second to fifth calvers.

The line of females are all genuine breeders which were bred by the college.

They are based on mainly Blackrock Angus bloodlines and are also PTIC to Angus bulls based on Blackrock bloodlines.

The very quiet females, which are handled regularly by the students, are due to calve from May 15 to July 30.

In terms of health treatments they have had their 7in1 and Pestigard annual booster, as well as a Multimin and a Vitamin A, D & E treatments.