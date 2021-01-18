Show helps keep trucking history alive

FORMER Westonia wheat and sheep farmer Peter Johnston loves his 1953 Ford truck which he proudly presented at the WA Mack Muster and Truck Show last month at Quarry Farm, Whitby.

The 12 volt, "six cylinder Chevy with a blue flame engine" has been 90 per cent restored and runs like a treat, according to Mr Johnston.

"I've had it for 25 years and it's standard original," he said.

"It was a farm ute that people could use with a one tonne capacity."

Mr Johnston, now living in Bicton, said he has driven the truck as far as the Murchison and Alice Springs "on a four to five day trip" as part of his adventures with the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of WA, of which he is a member.

The only 1928 Ford AAC truck still in operation in WA was loaded up with hay while on display at the WA Mack Muster and Truck Show at Quarry Farm, Whitby, last month.

His passion for restoring old vehicles has led him to purchase another 5t truck which he has stripped down to rebuild.

Also at the show was a one-of-a-kind 1928 vintage Ford AAC.

It was one of the only working trucks at the show with a load of hay stacked on the back.

The owner, Brian, from near Harvey, said the 1.5t truck was restored in 1981 and was the "only one in WA".

"There were only three like it built in the first place," he said.

He was too busy trying to fix an issue with the engine to chat too much about it but briefly said his father drove it across the country to WA from Victoria and it had stayed in the family since.

The cab is made of stained wood, with a bench seat that three people could squeeze onto.

Apparently the truck can go backwards at almost the same speed as forward due to a unique gearbox configuration.

Looking at the pedals and sticks it would take a bit of getting used to before feeling confident behind the wheel.