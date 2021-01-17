New Holland wins ASABE AE50 awards

THE American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has named two of New Holland Agriculture's innovations as winners of 2021 AE50 awards.

The BigBaler 340 High Density large square baler and the CH and TX Crossover Harvesting combine harvester with TripleClean cleaning system were major winners.

New Holland Agriculture brand president Carlo Lambro said they were proud of the latest award, describing it is as important recognition of New Holland's dedication to helping farmers around the world work efficiently and productively.

"The two awarded products are a perfect demonstration of how our legacy of innovation translates into benefits for our customers," Mr Lambro said.

"The BigBaler High Density has won numerous awards around the world for its unique features, and the recently launched CH and TX Crossover Harvesting are setting a new benchmark in capacity for mid-range combines."

The BigBaler 340 High Density large square baler delivers all-out efficiency by producing bales of up to 22 per cent higher density than conventional large square balers.

It introduces two unique features, the latest in New Holland's long string of industry-firsts in baling.

The exclusive SmartShift two speed gearbox, winner of the Silver Medal at the Agritechnica Innovation Award 2019 in Germany, is a unique driveline concept that significantly increases productivity, enhances operator comfort, and improves tractor driveline protection.

The patented Loop Master knotting technology delivers up to 26pc improved twine tensile strength and is the first commercialised double knotter in the world that prevents plastic pollution.

The baler also features a unique hydraulic axle suspension system which yields improved ground following and ensures excellent weight distribution across all four wheels.

The hydraulic suspension allows the operator to raise the baler to new heights giving operators easy access to components on the bottom side of the baler.

With these new and unique features, combined with the high capacity five bar MaxiSweep pickup, the baler delivers outstanding profitability to the producer.

The BigBaler High Density was also crowned Machine of the Year 2020 in the Forage Harvesting category by a jury panel of journalists representing the leading European agricultural publications.

The New Holland Crossover Harvesting system combines conventional drum threshing and Twin Rotor separation technology, with the TripleClean cleaning shoe to deliver enhanced capacity for midrange combines.

This system significantly increases combine capacity, within the dimensions and engine power range of midrange combines, in classes 4 to 7.

This Crossover Harvesting system ensures that a midrange combine delivers the capacity of a traditional rotary machine combined with the outstanding straw quality associated with a pure conventional system.

The system is a perfect match to handle efficiently all different crops.

The AE50 awards program emphasises the role of new products and systems in bringing advanced technology to the marketplace.

These engineering developments help farmers increase efficiency, enhance quality, improve safety, and increase profits.

Each year, ASABE selects 50 winners.

The New Holland awards will be presented during the virtual ASABE's Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference in February.