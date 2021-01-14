Steers top at $1777 at WALSA sale

THE show rolls on.

The combined agents WALSA weaned weaner sale at Boyanup last week continued the steady run of upward returns when steers topped at $1777 and 516c/kg while heifers reached $1605 and 454c/kg.

The true story is not told until you look at the number of calves which sold for more than 400c/kg.

There was just 67 of the 1331 calves penned which failed to reach this figure and most of these only missed by a few cents a kilogram.

Several large drafts were offered, attracting a spread of buyers including lotfeeders, both local and interstate, graziers and agents.

Elders, Harvey/Brunswick representative Craig Martin (left), helped Eric Martin, Collie, select cattle before the sale started.

AuctionsPlus was the dominant buyer, taking 40 pens of steers and heifers to be trucked across the Nullarbor, indicating buyers on the Eastern seaboard have lifted their limits since the Christmas break.

The AuctionsPlus format added greatly to the strong result, albeit slowing the bidding from normal speed.

Overall, the sale grossed $1,851,276, with Nutrien Livestock presenting the bulk of the calves to gross $1,543,108.

There was a variety of weights and quality to suit all requirements and budgets.

Nutrien Livestock

The green team got proceedings off to a strong start, selling its entire steer run for 400c/kg or above.

The first pen of 10 Charolais steers weighing 433kg from KT Smith & Co, Bridgetown, topped the day at $1777 when sold at 410c/kg.

These were the first of many bought by Kevin Armstrong for Kalgrains, Wannamal.

Another 11 steers weighing 397kg also from the Smith drafts returned $1670 at 420c/kg when bought for Kalgrains.

Four Limousin cross offered by McIntyre Farms joined these at $1730 when the 420kg steers sold at 412c/kg.

Rodney Galati, buying for Central Stock Care, paid $1686 for 11 Limousin cross from Domenic Piscioneri when the 392kg steers sold at 430c/kg.

A pen of 13 Simmental cross from SF & SL Fox made $1704 at 426c/kg, the first of many pens bought by Graham Brown for South Australian lotfeeders, Princess Royal Trading (PRT).

Of the large drafts, the numerous pens of Angus calves presented by RF & RE Walker, Wilga, were the standout team and a credit to the breed and breeder.

The first pen of 11 weighing 397kg went to Kalgrains for $1753 and 430c/kg.

Mr Brown took the next two pens for $1688 and $1655, both at 430c/kg for PRT.

Slightly lighter calves between 368kg and 340kg were snapped up by Errol Gardiner, Nutrien Livestock, Brunswick/Harvey from $1612 to $1566 and up to 460c/kg.

JR & J Giumelli, bought four pens of Walker calves, paying up to 474c/kg and $1430 for 12 weighing 301kg.

AuctionsPlus snapped up four pens from TV Salmeri, Boddington, paying to $1497 and 458c/kg.

Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock, paid $1218 at 480c/kg for the last pen.

A run of lightweight Angus from AR & GR Fawcett all sold to graziers, with Jamie Abbs, Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, securing most of them for clients, paying to 500c/kg.

The heavier of the Glenfield Grazing calves went to AuctionsPlus to make $1436 and 464c/kg.

The last pen of these took out top price of 516c/kg when the 246kg calves cost S & C Livestock, $1273.

KT Smith took the double when its 10 heifers weighing 403kg topped the females at $1605, when Mr Brown bid to 398c/kg for them for PRT.

Welldon Beef, Williams, paid $1525 at 404c/kg for the next 10 heifers weighing 377kg.

Welldon Beef snapped up seven of the eight pens of Angus heifers from Wyllie Group, paying up to $1438 and 440c/kg.

Mr Gardiner managed to buy the first pen of RF & RE Walker heifers, paying $1542 and 440c/kg before the next seven pens went to AuctionsPlus.

Glenfield Grazing received 454c/kg for 10 weighing 218c/kg to top the heifers.

Elders Waroona representative Wade Krawczyk (left) was on the rail with Alf Angi, Waroona.

Elders

While Elders had lesser numbers of 213 cattle, and no large drafts, values were similar.

The first pen offered, 14 steers weighing 371kg from TWT Dickson, Nannup, sold to Mr Brown for PRT at 324c/kg to return $1574.

Later another two made $1573 when Mr Brown bidding for PRT went to 434c/kg for the 362kg steers.

The top of $1726 was half way through the steers when Central Stock Care paid 416c/kg for the 415kg Charolais steers from TG Wrigglesworth, Cowaramup.

AuctionsPlus bought the first pen of calves sold by Darwonga Investments, paying 440c/kg for 12 steers weighing 358kg to return $1578.

Another 11 later joined them at $1456 and 450c/kg.

Welldon Beef bid to 440c/kg also, securing 12 weighing 340kg for $1496.

Lincoln Red steers from AD & BM Askew, Mayanup, showed thickness and bloom that attracted support with PRT paying $1583 at 414c/kg for the pen weighing 382kg.

Mr Pollock added another six to his day's buying, paying $1399 for the 331kg steers at 422c/kg.

Seven heifers from TG Wrigglesworth, Cowaramup, took top price honours at $1595 when PRT bid to 396c/kg for the 402kg cattle.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry, buying for a local feedlot, paid $1423 for nine Simmental weighing 376kg sold account BJ & FH Tomas, Nannup.

The top price of 442c/kg was paid by AuctionsPlus for 13 Angus heifers weighing 251kg, returning Darwonga Investments, $1111.

Nutrien Livestock, Margaret River agent Jock Embry (centre) with Simon (left) and Jock Stewart, Rosa Glen, before the sale. Mr Embry bought several pens in the sale for clients.

What the agent said:

NUTRIEN Livestock, Boyanup agent and auctioneer Chris Waddingham said a very good quality yarding of primarily Angus weaners was presented in the sale from well-known local producers.

"The rainfall events in the Eastern States over the Christmas period certainly impacted on the final sale results," Mr Waddingham said.

"Steer values were up 20c/kg and heifers 15c/kg.

"While the regular buyers were in attendance the market was heavily influenced by strong activity from New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria via the online platform, AuctionsPlus.

"This medium is sequentially interfaced with the physical auction allowing for buyers live participation over the internet."