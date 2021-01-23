Young entrepreneurs gear up for Sheepfest

THERE is a sheep commodity which may not be very well-known but can be both profitable and productive - sheep poo.

And an enterprising group of Darkan country children are determined to make it popular, starting at this year's Act-Belong-Commit Darkan Sheepfest.

Helping them do this will be radio personality Sabrina Hahn.

One thing is for certain, farmers will always listen to the radio to get the weather report, but quite a few stay tuned to hear her good gardening advice and great humour,

This year, Act-Belong-Commit Darkan Sheepfest plays host to Ms Hahn and this year's special show event 'Sheep Manure & More' is on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the town oval, commencing at 9.30am.

She is a whole lot of 'Hort with Heart' - a master gardener, horticultural professional, award-winning radio presenter and writer.

If anyone can help get a passion fruit vine to grow with some sheep manure magic - Ms Hahn can.

She is looking forward to meeting everyone at the event.

"Being a country girl at heart where I spent many years in the company of sheep and wonderful country people, I very much look forward to coming to the 2021 Act-Belong Commit Darkan Sheepfest," Ms Hahn said.

"ABC radio listeners would have heard me sing the praises of sheep poo for many decades and I still love the smell of a shearing shed.

"Thankfully, I don't have to crawl under the shed anymore to get these little balls of black gold, I can buy it directly from the Darkan country kids who have bagged it up for all of us to liberally hurl into our gardens.

"Sheep poo is high in phosphorous and potassium and feeds the soil microbes and worms".

In its fourth year, the event continues to be a 'good old-fashioned grass roots country show' and thanks to generous sponsors and local volunteers it will again provide a fun family day out for just a gold coin donation.

A full day program will ensure everyone is thoroughly entertained but with a relaxed country atmosphere where there will be enough time to sit for a chat - albeit at a social distance this year.

Last year, the infamous 'Farm Boot Foot Race' was runner-up in the popularity stakes with the 'Best Pet Sheep' being the clear event winner and both will be back by popular demand, along with a new Merino junior judging event which has been added to the show schedule and will be a great addition.

Show president Karen Prowse has been involved in many community events in the Shire of West Arthur over the years and has seen first-hand what benefits the day brings to the community.

"I have now been involved in Act-Belong-Commit Darkan Sheepfest as a committee member and volunteer," Ms Prowse said.

"The whole town seems to come alive and the community really rolls out the welcome mat.

"Our locals all put their hand up to pitch in and help get the show up and running with not one complaint and all with a friendly smile.

"Every town should have a show like Sheepfest."

One group of locals have well and truly rolled up their sleeves - the young Darkan country kids.

The town is extremely proud of the hardworking and very enterprising 'next gen' with their Sheepfest Sheep Poo venture.

Leading up to the event, Darkan sheep farmer Steven Goss, was impressed with the local kids who did a good job cleaning out the manure from under his shearing shed.

"Having quite a few thousand sheep to shear, it produces a fair bit of manure that you then have to deal with," Mr Goss said.

"You need to clean and maintain under the shearing shed regularly, no different to other farm buildings and machinery.

"For years kids have bagged up sheep manure for a bit of pocket money, which certainly helps out sheep farmers.

"I hope they get some good sales at the show for all their hard work."

All the show activity certainly correlates with Healthway Act-Belong-Commit and should have a positive impact on mental health.

Each year the event helps to promote an Australian organisation making a difference in rural and remote areas.

This year the Royal Flying Doctor Service Mental Health Program has been chosen.

The Act-Belong-Commit Darkan Sheepfest will end around the Silo Baa after watching the Hillman Farm skydivers sailing down at sunset.

The show should be spectacular, mainly due to all the event sponsors including Supreme sponsors Elders, Crackers Contracting, Byfields, Darkan Agri Services and Capital Q!

At the end of the day, you should definitely know more about sheep, wool and manure.