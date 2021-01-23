Lifestyle dream at Denmark is calling

Price: From $650,000

Location: Denmark

Area: 2.8ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

CLOSE to town, services and amenities, while having the secluded and private setting that many flock to the country for, is this excellent lifestyle property at Denmark.

Sitting peacefully in a level bush block of 2.8 hectares, this very appealing family home is complemented by extensive outbuildings.

The steel-framed home is Hardi-Plank clad with an iron roof, and offers a large four-bedroom and two-bathroom footprint, with spacious open-plan living both inside and out.

There is a large eight metre x 7m room under the main roof that presents a wonderful option for the extended family to use as a games room, utility room, art studio or office, or simply a great room for guest accommodation.

Outside, one of the detached sheds offers many options.

With power and water connected and a toilet and bathroom, this spacious area is very versatile.

In addition, there is a double garage, a fenced and covered chicken run or vegetable garden, two large steel rainwater tanks, plus a neat gazebo to sit under and soak up the garden surrounds.

In recent times, the property has had an extensive power upgrade, so you can run all those appliances without the fear of a power failure.

There is also plenty of water storage, ample driveway access - all set in beautiful bush surroundings, with town conveniently close by.