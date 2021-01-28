Tropical low delivers rain to some areas

THE downgrading of tropical Cyclone Lucas to a tropical low (08U) resulted in much less wind and rain than the top end of WA was expecting last weekend.

But there were some lucky pastoralists in the Kimberley and Pilbara who said the rainfall had continued the wet season on after good December rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecasted that tropical Cyclone Lucas was going to hit the Australian mainland in the early hours of last Saturday and would head in a south easterly direction.

Flood warnings were issued for the Sandy Desert, and rivers in the West Kimberley and Warburton areas and the De Grey River, but late on Friday afternoon, the system was downgraded to a tropical low with warnings still being in place.

"Throughout its lifecycle 08U had very warm water to feed off, but strong winds high in the atmosphere led to vertical wind shear, which helped stop it developing," a BoM spokesperson said.

"It was slowly intensifying during Thursday but further obstacles to it developing included a lack of time over water and even stronger winds aloft on Friday as it approached land."

The system initially formed near the north west of the Gulf of Carpentaria.

It reached the Kimberley and Pilbara coastline, heading south east.

No damaging winds were recorded at any BoM observation sites, but Mandora recorded gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour on Friday as the system approached.

Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen's Association chairman David Stoate, who runs Anna Plains station in the Kimberley, received 72 millimetres over the weekend and was very happy with the result.

"We prepared for a cyclone with lots of rain and wind and we got a bit of rain and not much wind, so it was a pretty good outcome," Mr Stoate said.

"We had some rain in December and now with this lot which covered the whole station (just over 300,000 hectares), there is green grass everywhere which is great."

On Anna Plains, the past two wet seasons have been below average for rainfall and Mr Stoate said this season had the potential to be above average.

In the Pilbara, Yarrie station's owner Annabelle Coppin said the rain reached the property a day earlier than what BoM had forecasted.

She was very fortunate to have 56mm fall from the weekend, although it didn't reach across the whole 240,000ha property.

Scattered rainfall in the Wheatbelt early last week saw Haylee and Alanah Boxall's sheep farm at Arthur River receive 8mm. Photo by Haylee and Alanah Boxall, Arthur River.

"We were very lucky to get some as the rain that came through the Pilbara was only a thin strip so a lot of people missed out," Ms Coppin said.

"We were expecting a cyclone and prepared for that, but it fizzled out a bit so there wasn't as much rain and as spread out as everyone expected."

Yarrie had about 100mm in December from a few rain events, but Ms Coppin said up until this recent occurrence, it had been quite dry and the grass was starting to die off a little.

"We had a green December and there is about a six per cent chance of that happening here," she said.

"We had some tough years in 2014-16 and then we've had average years but it has been a long time since we had a cracker year.

"If it keeps going like this, we could be in for a cracker year."

No damage was caused on either Mr Stoate's and Ms Coppin's properties.

Some southern areas of the State also benefited from the tropical low, including Salmon Gums farmer Tim Starcevich, who took to Twitter to share his excitement, writing that he has won the storm lotto.

"We ended up with 29mm in the gauge but I think it was a lot more with the way it was coming in," Mr Starcevich said.

"It's looking very wet - some dams are overflowing and it's put at least two feet in the house dam."

The rain has certainly eased some of the burden of having to cart water for the past three years, but being water deficient for so long has prompted the family to get out of sheep in the next month.

Regardless, Mr Starcevich was feeling positive for the 2021 season ahead, with a good start to kick it off.

Some areas of the Wheatbelt enjoyed a light shower early last week, including Arthur River farmers Haylee and Alanah Boxall.

Over 24 hours from January 19, they had 8mm fall on their sheep property.

They hoped to receive follow-up rainfall from the system in the north, but that never eventuated.

"It's a good start to the year but we didn't get enough run-off to get water in the dams, but it did stop the dust from blowing around which was good at least," the Boxall sisters said.

"Fingers crossed it keeps on coming."

David Stoate from Anna Plains station, south west Kimberley, took this photograph after he enjoyed the 72mm which fell from the tropical low system and said there was now green grass everywhere.

After two consecutive years of below average rainfall, with 343mm in 2020 and 302mm in 2019, they are hoping for a better season this year.

Being a majority sheep operation, having water in the dams is crucial for the Boxalls.

"Saline underground water is a huge problem where we are, but luckily we were able to put a bore down and pump water into a dam, so we haven't been carting water lately," they said.

"Although we have had to cart water in the past even during winter, mainly for domestic use."