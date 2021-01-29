AFGRI apprentices trained at Bourgault

A CONSTANT flow of AFGRI apprentices will be on site at Bourgault's Kelmscott warehouse in the next few months as a partnership between the two companies plays out.

AFGRI has a total of 68 apprentices across its branches in WA working their way towards a Certificate III in Agricultural Mechanical Technology as part of the AFGRI Apprentice Academy, in collaboration with Central Regional TAFE in Moora.

The third year students, 17 in total, will go through a two-week onsite training course assembling Bourgault air seeder bars and air carts, as part of their apprenticeship.

The training started a few weeks ago and the students are being rotated through on a constant basis until they have completed their placement.

AFGRI group service manager - acting, Charles van Loggerenberg said the partnership was a fantastic opportunity for the apprentices to learn more about the Bourgault range.

"Through this partnership, the apprentices will train at Bourgault's fantastic facilities in Kelmscott and not only see but build and learn about the equipment they will be working on back out in the field," Mr van Loggerenberg said.

"It's an excellent program as it's hands-on training that builds their experience with Bourgault's range earlier on in their studies."

Bourgault's WA operations manager Ben Bulley said "AFGRI Equipment's proactive approach to investing in the future of WA agriculture with their comprehensive apprenticeship program demonstrates their commitment as the preeminent farm equipment dealership in the State".

Underneath a Bourgault air seeder showing the new cable harness system designed by AFGRI technical adviser Mark Adamson, which enables the John Deere GDRC 200 Rate Controller to work with the Bourgault system. It took a year for Mr Adamson to design and test the system which now comes as an option for air seeder purchases.

"The standard of workmanship we have seen already from the apprentices is very high and they are a credit to the company," Mr Bulley said.

"Partnering with AFGRI in this program is proving to be a perfect opportunity and I am excited about all the positive outcomes that will flow from this over the next few years".

As part of their training, the apprentices, under the supervision of AFGRI technical advisor Mark Adamson, will also be trained in the installation of John Deere's GDRC 2000 Rate Controllers to Bourgault's air seeder range.

Mr Adamson said it was important for service technicians to be able to know how a John Deere Rate Controller was installed so that they could understand how to optimise and repair it onfarm or in the service centre when the time came.

Mr Bulley said the company's range of air seeders were sold standard with a Topcon system, although they were able to facilitate, through AFGRI Equipment, the John Deere Rate Controller to suit the customer's operation.

Recent sales data indicated that there was a 50:50 demand for both.