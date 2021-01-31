Versatile parcel in northern Wheatbelt

Versatile parcel in northern Wheatbelt

This highly arable property is well suited to farmers or investors.

  • Price: $800,000
  • Location: Coorow/ Carnamah
  • Area: 579ha
  • Agent: Geraldton Region Farm Sales
  • Contact: Max Correy 0428 211 066

SITUATED to the west of the North Midlands Road, this highly arable fence-to-fence cropping property is well suited to farmers or investors.

The property has the flexibility to be a total grazing option, a mixed farming enterprise or total cropping - it's your call.

Soil types are predominantly good yellow sandplain soils, a lot of which have a clay base.

Improvements include a machinery shed, sliding roof fertiliser shed, two-stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards.

Water is supplied via a solar panel pump.

The option for an investor is that a lessee is available at a five per cent return, based on the purchase price.

If a larger property is required, there is adjacent land available.

