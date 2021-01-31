Versatile parcel in northern Wheatbelt

- Price: $800,000
- Location: Coorow/ Carnamah
- Area: 579ha
- Agent: Geraldton Region Farm Sales
- Contact: Max Correy 0428 211 066
SITUATED to the west of the North Midlands Road, this highly arable fence-to-fence cropping property is well suited to farmers or investors.
The property has the flexibility to be a total grazing option, a mixed farming enterprise or total cropping - it's your call.
Soil types are predominantly good yellow sandplain soils, a lot of which have a clay base.
Improvements include a machinery shed, sliding roof fertiliser shed, two-stand shearing shed and steel sheep yards.
Water is supplied via a solar panel pump.
The option for an investor is that a lessee is available at a five per cent return, based on the purchase price.
If a larger property is required, there is adjacent land available.