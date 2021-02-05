Lawson's sale tops at $11,000

'SCIENCE not fiction,' the Lawsons family's Angus stud breeding promise was on full display at their annual bull sale at Cataby last Friday and saw buyers bid with confidence to achieve a sale average of $7543.

Prior to the sales commencement five bulls were withdrawn, reducing the offering from 52 to 47 sires, to be a smaller offering but with larger numbers sold compared to their 2020 sale when they offered 49 bulls and sold 35.

This year's sale team had plenty to offer, with it averaging in the top four per cent for grainfed index, top six per cent for domestic index as well as top seven per cent for Angus heavy grass index, Angus breeding index, marbling (IMF) and eye muscle area (EMA).

The bulls were also in the top 30pc for 400-day growth.

Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly had no trouble conjuring bids, managing to sell the entire offering under the hammer.

There were just 20 registered bidders in attendance with the majority of bids coming from Nutrien Livestock representative Andrew Lindsay who was in control of relaying the bids received from buyers who were operating on AuctionsPlus.

There were 40 registered bidders from both WA and interstate locations on AuctionsPlus with more than half of the catalogue (25 lots) being sold via the platform, averaging $7480.

The tone of the sale was set early with opening bids on the first lot beginning at $7000 before values were pushed to the sale's top of $11,000, selling through AuctionsPlus to an operation in New South Wales.

The top price was up by $3500 compared to 2020 when the top price bull made $7500.

The bull, Lawsons Method Q1000, sired by Gar Method is ranked in the top 3pc for EMA (+11.5) and has figures in the top 5pc of the breed for heavy grain index (+$193) and domestic index (+$165).

It also has +3.4 birthweight, +56, +103,+129 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth weights, +77 carcase weight and +2.7 IMF.

Despite not being able to attend the sale this year in person, stud principal Harry Lawson said he was very pleased with the outcome.

"It was a very good, solid sale, it definitely exceeded our expectations and the average was fantastic," Mr Lawson said.

Mr Holly also believed the sale was a success, saying it was a very strong, consistent auction which was a credit to the vendors.

Tom Berrigan ( left) and Tina Berrigan, TJ Berrigan, Gingin, were at last week's Lawsons Angus bull sale at Cataby and purchased two bulls to a top of $9500.

"There was a great presentation of bulls and they all had great figures, which meant buyers could purchase with confidence and that was reflected with the rock-solid sale all the way through from lot one to 52," Mr Holly said.

"The top price of $11,000 was excellent, well and truly exceeding last year's top and the overall average of the sale was exceptional.

"There was great support via AuctionsPlus from buyers around Australia and there was also good support from local return buyers."

Lawsons Angus WA representative Bevan Ravenhill said there was great response from bidders, both on AuctionsPlus and from those that were in attendance on the day.

"All of the bulls sold exceptionally well and it made for a good solid sale," Mr Ravenhill said.

"We appreciate the continued support from buyers Australia-wide."

Independent Rural Agents principal Colin Thexton, Pemberton, was an active bidder throughout the auction purchasing a number of bulls on behalf of clients to be a volume buyer of the sale finishing up with 10 bulls averaging $6950.

Mr Thexton paid a top of $9500 for lot 29 - Lawsons Momentous Q708.

Lawsons Method Q1000 was the $11,000 top-priced bull in the sale when it sold to a New South Wales buyer operating on AuctionsPlus.

The son of Lawson Momentous M518 had the highest EMA figure in the sale catalogue at +14.4 and equal highest marbling at +4.5, which made it the only bull in the catalogue in the top 1pc of the breed for both EMA and IMF.

It is also ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for heavy grain index at +197.

The second top price of the sale was $10,000 and it was paid by two buyers.

First to pay it was G & B Bendotti, Pemberton, when they went to $10,000 for lot 5 - Lawsons Momentous Q1055.

Momentous Q1055 is sired by Lawson Momentous M518 and ranks in the top 3pc of the breed for EMA (+11) and the top 5pc for IMF (+3.9).

It also had +4.2 birthweight to go with +53,+98, +122 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth rates, while also being in the top 10pc for heavy grain index (+$182) and domestic index (+148).

The Bendotti family went on to purchase another bull in the sale for $8500 which was a son of GAR Momentum.

It was only a few lots later when the Cumming family, Jarrahlea Pty Ltd, Mayanup, equalled the second-top price of $10,000 when the operation paid this value for lot nine - Lawsons Momentous Q723.

Momentous Q723 is by Lawson Momentous M518 and ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for heavy grain index (+$188), EMA (+10.3) and IMF (+3.9), while also being in the top 10pc for domestic index (+$151).

Its other figures included +1.6 birthweight, as well as +48, +89, +107 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth.

By the sale's end Jarrahlea had picked up sons of GAR Method and Momentous M518 both at $8500.

Mogumber Holdings, Gingin, purchased a small team of three bulls paying a high of $9500 and an average of $8500.

The $9500 bull purchased by Mogumber Holdings was sired by Paringa Judd J5 and is in the top 10pc for heavy grain index (+$173) domestic breed (+155) and EMA (+9.1).

It also had EBV figures of +3.1 birthweight, +52, +89, +120 for 200, 400 and 600-day growth rates and an IMF of +2.7.

TJ Berrigan, Perth Central Holdings, Gingin, purchased Lawsons Prophet Q1041 in lot two with a winning bid of $9500.

The Gar Prophet sired bull is one of the highest ranking (top 1pc) in the breed for heavy grain and Angus Breeding indexes and was number one ranked bull for the two indexes in the sale with figures of +283 and +190 respectively for the two indexes.

It also ranks in the top 1pc of the breed for domestic (+219) and grassfed (+202) indexes.

In addition to this it ranks in the top 5pc of the breed for 400-day growth (+108) and IMF (+4.3) and top 10pc for 600-day growth (+136).

The Gingin-based operation also picked up a second bull in the sale at $4500.

Purchasing just one bull each was RG & DM Wilkinson, Dandaragan, at $6500 and Karlu Grazing, Jurien Bay, also paid $6500 for its sole purchase.