Queensland fruit fly successfully eradicated

The Queensland fruit fly (Qfly) pest has been eradicated from Perth's western suburbs following concerted efforts by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and the local community.



DPIRD initiated a dedicated response following an outbreak of Qfly in Dalkeith and surrounds in March last year.

Quarantine measures were put in place to stop the spread of the pest, which involved 13,500 premises across Dalkeith, Nedlands, Claremont and surrounding suburbs, and required residents to restrict the movement of Qfly host fruit.

DPIRD chief plant biosecurity officer Sonya Broughton said these measures were no longer required and had been lifted.

"Restrictions on the management and movement of Qfly susceptible fruit and vegetables for this area have been removed," Dr Broughton said.

She said DPIRD was currently working to eradicate a separate, recent outbreak of Qfly in the Coolbellup area, with community members in this area encouraged to support control efforts and adhere to required measures in that area.

Qfly attacks a wide range of fruits and fruiting vegetables and while found in parts of eastern Australia, it is not established in WA.

During the 10-month response campaign in the western suburbs, 20,000 baits and traps were deployed, 170,000 property inspections undertaken, 32 tonnes of fruit collected and more than 30 million sterile flies released.

At the height of the eradication effort, more than 200 response personnel were on the ground conducting inspection and control activities.

"The successful eradication of Qfly from Dalkeith and surrounds is vital in supporting our State's valuable horticultural industries," Dr Broughton said.

"I commend all those involved in the response for their diligence and hard work.

"I particularly acknowledge the excellent support from the local community, including residents and businesses who allowed inspectors to access their properties, restricted movement of host fruit and properly disposed of any waste fruit.

"While restrictions for this area have lifted, it is important for community members to continue to maintain overall garden hygiene and be on the lookout for any usual pests.

"Report any unusual pest activity using the department's MyPestGuide or contact the Pest and Disease Information Service on (08) 9368 3080 or padis@dpird.wa.gov.au."