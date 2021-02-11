Kiwi charter flight plan doesn't fly

WAFarmers grains section president Mic Fels.

A PROPOSAL to lure workers for seeding from New Zealand to Perth on a charter flight has been taken off the table, but clarification has been provided on the best way to get Kiwi agricultural workers into the State.

The option of the charter flight was considered unviable because there was not enough interest, with only 20 farm businesses indicating a need for 33 staff in total, and the cost, co-ordination and administration were significant.

However, WA Police has advised that anyone travelling to WA from NZ via another Australian State or Territory is required to comply with self-quarantine requirements only.

WAFarmers grains section president Mic Fels said it was a positive step in securing the required labour for seeding.

"The charter flight had to be economically viable, it was already quite expensive at $1500 a head if they filled the plane and if the plane wasn't full that price was going to go up," Mr Fels said.

"However, under the existing rules, with no changes needed, a worker can fly from New Zealand into one of the quarantine free States in Australia and then catch a flight to WA, and only have to self isolate when they get here, rather than going through hotel quarantine."

With that in mind, WA Police stressed that this is what the directions currently state, and were subject to change.

There had also been a suggestion for the broader participation of WA in a two-way travel bubble with New Zealand that would mean workers would not have to isolate at all.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) said it would raise the issue at an appropriate time, as the current situation in WA - including COVID-19 resurfacing, bushfires and floods - is the State's main priority.

DPIRD also implored growers to have their plans for recruitment in place as early as possible to accommodate potential changes to the directions

"One thing I've asked for clarification on, which we haven't received yet, is whether a Kiwi is able to get the G2G Pass from another State into WA before they leave New Zealand, or whether they have to land in Melbourne or Sydney etc. and then apply for the pass," Mr Fels said.

"That is not clear and it needs to be in order for farmers to have the confidence to do it as they don't want to risk someone landing in Melbourne and not being able to get to WA."

While workers from New Zealand who do some to WA, via another State, will only have to self-isolate, that requires them to stay at home and they will not be able to work for the two-week period.