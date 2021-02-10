Unique Grain to wind up

WINDING UP: Mark Thiele, Unique Grain, has confirmed the business will close up soon.

UNIQUE Grain, the South Australian grain pool manager, is in the process of winding up.

The company did not accumulate any grain this harvest.

Managing director Mark Thiele confirmed the business was in the process of tying up loose ends before calling it quits.

It has been a tough few years for Unique Grain, which was involved in Grain Trade Australia (GTA) arbitration over complaints that pools had underperformed.

Pat O'Shannassy, GTA, confirmed his organisation had rescinded Unique Grain's membership as a result of the complaints process.

Unique Grain was set up in 2013 and had a specific focus on running grain pools.

It was most active in South Australia but had a footprint in other states as well.

Use of pools fell markedly through the drought years with the high cash prices available and the focus on the domestic market.

A number of grain marketers pulled their pool offerings to focus on other products.

This year, with the large volume of grain produced and the willingness to spread income across two financial years, there is renewed interest in pool products but this has come too late for Unique Grain.

