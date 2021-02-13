Ardcairnie Angus sale tops at $12,250

IT was the last hurrah for Jim and Pam McGregor as principals of the Ardcairnie Angus stud when they hosted their 23rd and final on-property sale at Kojonup last week, having sold their stud last spring.

Once again the McGregors created a warm and relaxed atmosphere, which was enjoyed by both buyers and onlookers who were in attendance to support their final sale.

All up in the Helmsman sale, the McGregors offered 52 bulls and with the help of 34 registered buyers they cleared 43 under the hammer for an average of $6628, which was back $106 on last year.

While the average was back, the stud enjoyed a much improved clearance, with 27 more bulls selling this year compared to last year on the back of the strong buying support from both old and new clients.

In last year's sale the stud sold 16 out of 58 offered for an average of $6734.

The bulls were catalogued and penned in age order, from youngest to oldest, ranging from April to mid-July.

This year, a sale top of $12,250 was reached to be up $2000 compared to their 2020 sale when a top of $10,250 was achieved.

The top price was paid by return buyer of more than 20 years, David Roe, Benalong Grazing Company, Beermullah, when the Roe family secured lot 11, Ardcairnie Q39.

The son of Ardcairnie F96 has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.3 birthweight, +50, +86, +112 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and +6.1 calving ease direct.

Its other EBVs included +63 carcase weight, +8.3 EMA and +2.4 IMF.

Mr Roe said they believed it was the most correct sire in the sale and it had a nice coat and a strong phenotype.

Over the years Mr Roe said they have purchased three Ardcairnie F96 sons and have had great success within their breeding program with the sires.

"We were due to replace two of our Ardcairnie F96 sons due to age," Mr Roe said.

"They suit both our operation and the seasonal conditions very well."

The volume buyer of the sale was Kentdale Grazing, Denmark, which secured six bulls at a top of $7500 (twice) and average of $6283.

Repeat buyer Bullrush Farm, Gingin, paid the second top price of $11,000 for a bull sired by Baldrige Beast Mode BO74.

It has EBVs of +2.9 birthweight, +57, +98, +130 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as +72 carcase weight, +5 EMA and +1.8 IMF.

Bullrush Farm also purchased a bull for the next best price of $10,000 which it paid for lot 27.

The bull was sired by Chiltern Park Moe M6 and has figures of +10 calving ease direct, +3.1 birthweight, +56, +105, +148 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights.

On the carcase front its EBVs are +86 carcase weight, +6.8 EMA and +2.3 IMF.

The third and final bull secured by Bullrush Farm at $9500 was sired by Blackrock M17 and it has EBVs of +3.0 birthweight, +49, +91, +125 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +6.2 EMA and +2.2 IMF.

Managing to purchase one bull during the auction was Yarralena Grazing, Cranbrook, when it paid $9250 for the bull in lot 34.

It was sired by Musgrave Mediator and had +2.8 birthweight, +52, +87, +118 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights along with +66 for carcase weight, +3 EMA and +2.1 IMF.

Picking up a team of three bulls was returning long time client Old Bambun Grazing, Gingin, which paid a top of $7750 and an average of $6167.

Also purchasing three bulls was Windemere Farms WA, Lake Grace, paying to a top of $8750 and average of $7167.

The $8750 bull was sired by Baldridge Beast Mode BO74 and has figures of +2.9 birthweight, +6, +96, +116 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +73 carcase weight, +7.1 EMA and +1.9 IMF.

Several bidders managed to secure two bulls each including TJ Pascoe, Denmark, averaging $6500, CR & DH Forsyth, Dongara, averaging $5250, DR & DL Packard, Tenterden, averaging $6000, AH Hall & Co, Tenterden, averaging $5000, Towerlup Cattle Company, Kojonup averaging $6125, S & C Livestock, averaging $5625 and Daneholme Farm Pty Ltd, Boyup Brook, averaging $5750, respectively.

The remaining lots all sold to buyers who purchased just one bull each during the auction.

Ardcairnie stud co-principal Jim McGregor said they were very pleased with the sale outcome and the clearance was great.

"We enjoyed the day and we hope those in attendance did as well," Mr McGregor said.

"We would like to thank all our return buyers and the new buyers for their support in our final sale it was greatly appreciated."

Having sold the stud, the McGregors are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives and wish the new owners of the stud all the best with their endeavours.

Despite moving on from the stud, the McGregors said they were committed to the industry and would remain involved in cattle.

Elders, auctioneer Nathan King said it was an extremely solid sale for the McGregor's final sale as stud principals and they were extremely pleased with the result and support on the day.

"There was a great crowd in attendance to support the McGregors in their final sale which was pleasing see and this resulted in a solid outcome with a mix of returning and new buyers purchasing," Mr King said.

"I think it was as good and even a line-up of bulls as the McGregors have offered and they were presented in their working clothes true to the McGregors breeding philosophies."