DBS seeder makes $168,300 at sale

MORE than 300 people attended the Black Arrow Agriculture clearing sale last week at Badgingarra, braving the heat and the wind for about five hours as Nutrien Ag Solutions went through the 360 lots on offer.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Andrew Viola, Badgingarra, said the sale topped $755,000 after fierce bidding by numerous buyers.

"It was a fantastic sale and a great result for the Scotneys," Mr Viola said.

"Everything was well-presented and although we had a lot to get through, it was good to see so many contributing to the result."

The Scotney brothers Nick and John had sold the additional Black Arrow Agriculture property to Andrew Forrest recently, and Harvest Road Group representatives were on site to pick up as much machinery and stock handling equipment as they could, with bidding done by company representative Kim McDougall.

Nick Scotney said the property hadn't been on the market but they received a good offer and because it was a separate property to their own different farming operations, they would continue working their own farms without the extra demands of overseeing it.

Mr Scotney said the property had a good amount of water and was an attractive location for a backgrounding operation which he believed the Harvest Road Group would use to feed cattle before trucking them into the new feedlot Harvey Beef was planning to build near Moora.

"It was a good turn out," Mr Scotney said.

"Good to see some old faces and we had good community support.

"We sold everything but the header," (which was passed in at $100,000).

The top-priced item in the clearing sale was the DBS 36ft air-seeder bar which sold to G & HR Glover, Wannamal, for $153,000.

A John Deere H360 with linkage was the next highest priced item selling for $116,000 to a cash buyer.

A John Deere 8400 tractor sold for $20,000, while a Commander Ag Quip 519 hydraulic lift and drive 27hp Vanguard auger sold for $19,000.

The John Deere 9400 tractor with tandem wheels front and back made $38,000.

A 1978 Dodge truck with a bin and trailer sold for $17,000.

The line-up utes on offer at the Nutrien Ag Solutions Black Arrow Agriculture clearing sale at Badgingarra last week. Two Nissan Navara DX utes sold for $28,500 and $31,500 respectively, while the two 2004 Toyota Landcruisers sold for $20,000 each.

Harvest Road purchased a Pederick ribbed rock roller for $28,000, two 43,000L Flexi-N tanks for $2475 and $2970, another tank for $2227, two firefighting units for $990 and $2574, and eight hay rings for a total of $1018.

It also purchased a ute sheep crate for $50 and eight trough covers for a total of $257.

Avon Valley Beef was also at the sale and purchased a Renn roller mill with a diesel engine (242hrs) for $11,000, 25 1.8m pine posts for $66, a big Universal feeder for $1900 and shearing heads (2 for $175 and 2 for $385) and shearing down tubes for $100.

Knocked down to Elders Midvale was a 2016 4WD John Deere Gator for $10,000, while a 2011 4WD John Deere Gator sold for $4000.

Two 2018 Nissan Navara DX utes with 57,000km and 38,000km, sold for $28,500 and $31,500 respectively, while two 2004 Toyota LandCruisers with 413,000km and 265,000km sold for $20,000 each - one to a phone bidder.

A Moylan 45t field bin sold for $10,000, while a Wongan Steel chaser bin sold for $17,000.

A Kobelco LK 120Z front end loader with 8583 hours on the clock and came with bucket, hay spears and stick rake, sold for $12,000.

A Honda H Trax quad bike sold for $7500.

Nick Scotney purchased a few items at the sale including a 20-wheel flat top truck trailer for $7425, two sheep feeders for $1980 each, as well as DBS parts, pine posts and some scrap metal.

John Scotney also purchased a few smaller items including a three-point linkage cement mixer for $495 and hayforks for $643.

There was a range of sundries on offer from ladders to pipes and hoses, concrete walls, shelving and tools.

After five hours, a constant wind and a warm summers day, those that survived the sale were quick to enjoy a cold drink, with refreshments and food being sold by the Badgingarra Bowling Club.