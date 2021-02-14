Sprayer tops $204,000 at Three Springs

IT was a positive result at the conclusion of the Nutrien Ag Solutions on farm clearing sale last week at Three Springs on behalf of Justin and Sulwyn Mutter.

A total of more than $768,400 was paid out for their used machinery, plant equipment and sundry items.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Craig Walker, Geraldton, conducted the sale with the top-selling item being a Case IH Patriot 4430 SP sprayer, which sold for $204,000.

It had been advertised with 3604 hours on the clock, a 120 foot boom, a 6000 litre tank, and came with two sets of tyres.

More than 200 attended the sale and braved the windy conditions and the threatening rainfall, which held out until the very last items were sold.

Attendees at the Nutrien Ag Solutions clearing sale at Justin and Sulwyn Mutter's farm last week listen in as the bids reached $30,500 for a 2004 Simplicity 12,000 bin with auger and $48,000 for a 2016 912t Marshall Spreader. The Nutrien team was in full swing keeping up with the bids.

Mr Walker didn't mess around during the sale, which was over in a little more than three hours.

He said the items were well-presented and despite a few lots being passed in at the time, everything had sold for a total clearance.

"It was a good sale," Mr Walker said.

"There was a lot of interest and the owners did a fantastic job at presenting the items."

The second highest price on the day was paid for a 2008 Case IH 8120 axial-flow header with duals on the front.

It was originally passed in at $99,000, but was later sold for an unknown amount, above that, privately.

A 2009 John Deere 8130 tractor with 225hp and an IVT transmission with 6150 hours on the clock sold for $60,000.

A 1998 Case IH 9370 Steiger tractor, having done 8174hrs, reached $46,000.

A 2016 912T Marshall Spreader 12 tonne, sold for $48,000.

A 2004 18t Trufab Grain King chaser bin sold for $31,000.

A 2016 Farm King 1041 auger, which was only ever used for grain, sold for $19,800 during the sale. It featured a 40 foot 10 inch auger with hydraulic drive and lift.

A 2004 Simplicity 12,000 bin with auger reached $30,500, while a Simplicity gearbox sold among the sundry items for $1200.

The line-up of trucks attracted multiple bidders - although they weren't all after the prime mover.

The listed 1994 Volvo FH12 prime mover with 420hp motor reached $20,000, while its 7.4m tandem axle lead trailer was passed in at $21,000 but sold prior to the end of the sale after private negotiations for slightly more than that.

The rear 9.3m tri-axle end tipper grain trailer sold for $40,000, while the dolly sold separately for a further $8500.

A 1979 Ford Louisville 9000 truck, with a 903 Cummins motor and 16ft tipping tray, with a new floor in 2017, sold for $6500.

Walkaway lifestyle farmers Els and Jan Testerink, originally from the Netherlands and then Swaziland before immigrating to WA and buying a farm at York, said they were enjoying a social outing last week at the Nutrien Ag Solutions clearing sale at Three Springs.

It featured a 40ft - 10 inch auger with hydraulic drive and lift.

A 2009 Nissan DX 3.0L turbo diesel ute with 180,000km on the clock sold for $15,000.

A Barrett 2.6m trailed offset discs bar sold for $8600.

A Pederick tractor sold for $7200 after determined bidding.

The 1968 Chamberlain 4480 tractor, including the duals, attracted a lot of attention during the sale with a phone bidder eventually out doing a local bidder to pay $5500.

Eneabba farmers Caroline and Callum Scott were trying to keep up with their daughter Amaia at the Nutrien Ag Solutions clearing sale at Three Springs last week. The 3 year old was quick to notice the quad bike and the toy vehicle which was included in the machinery section of the sale for a laugh.

A Brereton 42t hydraulic lift field bin and a Sherwell 25t hydraulic lift field bin sold for $6800 and $3800 respectively.

The 2004 Grain Commander 941 40ft - 9 inch auger sold for $3600.

A 1997 Case IH 8220 25ft tow-behind PTO drive swather sold for $2800, while a 4500L Fibre Furn Tanks combination water tank/trough sold for $1600.

Thirteen 5L containers of Oxyfluorfen 240EC herbicide sold for $900.

Other notable items included a standard trailer sold for $320, a bundle of seven rolls of fencing wire selling for $290, while an air compressor sold for $880, a Pumps Australia PX15.280 cold water pressure washer made $700, some old fuel tanks sold from between $10 and $100 and an old wool table sold for $100.