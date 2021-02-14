Quanden Springs sells to $12,500

THE docile nature of the Quanden Springs Angus bulls again attracted quite a crowd at the Stoney family's third annual on-property sale at Redmond on Monday.

In the catalogue, 22 of the bulls were registered Angus Quanden Springs bulls, while four were registered Angus Esslemont bulls.

Buyers and onlookers filled the bleachers, but appeared selective with the bulls they bid on, only putting up their hands for the sires they had circled in their catalogues prior to the sale.

This year the Stoney family opted for a live auction system and under the control of Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly, the sale's 30 registered bidders helped clear 18 of the 26 bulls under the hammer for an average of $7028, which was $2083 up on last year and a top price of $12,500.

The sale's clearance was improved even further post sale with two of the passed in bulls being sold privately.

In last year's sale the stud sold 11 bulls from 21 offered at an average of $4945.

Quanden Springs stud principal Noel Stoney said he was pleased with the sale.

Steven (left) and Beryl Nairn, Albany, looked over the bulls prior to the Quanden Springs Angus sale at Redmond. The Nairns finished the day with one bull for which they paid $5000.

"It went quite well and we had a few return buyers who once again showed their support as well as some new buyers," Mr Stoney said.

The $12,500 top price was paid by Neville and Sandra Tutt, Maringa Nominees, Albany, when they had the final bid on Quanden Springs Bartel K Q14 in lot nine.

Mr Tutt said the bull had good phenotype and strong figures to match.

"We are in the early stages of developing our Angus herd and some friends advised us to purchase the bull," he said.

The Tutts run a commercial herd of black Angus as well as a number of Murray Greys.

"We have a line of black heifers which we will look to use this bull over," Mr Tutt said.

The 710 kilogram bull is sired by HIOE7 Ayrvale Bartel E7 and was described as having good depth of body.

When it came to its figures, they sit at +4.6 birthweight, +52, +88, +115 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +67 carcase weight, +8.1 EMA and +1.8 IMF.

Not far behind, in the prices stakes was Quanden Springs Full Quid Q50 in lot 18 when it sold for the day's second top price of $11,500 to BJ & SW Driscoll, Kalgan.



The 786kg, WQCN9 Quanden Nugget N9 son had excellent growth and carcase weight figures ranking in the top four to 10 per cent of the breed for 200, 400 and 600-day weights (birthweight, +58, +110, +135), top 6pc for carcase weight (+81) and retail beef yield (+2), to go with +7.1 EMA (top 28pc) and +2.2 IMF (top 39pc).

The Driscolls also purchased a bull earlier in the sale at $4500 to finish the day with a total of two bulls.

Corolin Farms, Porongurup, paid the next best price of $9500 for the 646kg Esslemont Garth Q16, sired by VTMG67 Te Mania Garth G67.

It has EBVS of +2.3 birthweight, +49, +83, +112 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, is in the top 3pc for milk (+25) as well as +7.5 EMA and +3.6 IMF.

Lester Pastoral Company, Manypeaks also got involved, paying $9000 for one bull sired by VLYM518 Lawson Momentous M518.

It weighed in at 716kg, with a good calving ease of +5.2 (DIR) +2.4 birthweight, +48, +86, +109 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and also had strong EMA (+7.3) and IMF (+4.7) figures.

Estate of RJ Weir, Albany, made a bid of $8500, to secure an EF Commando 1366 son which had +3.4 birthweight, +46, +85, +110 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights as well as strong milk (+24) and EMA (+9.9) figures.

Local operation the Southden Trust, Redmond, secured two bulls averaging $5500.

Also picking up two bulls was LJ & JA Male, Albany, purchasing one during the auction and one after the sale at $4500 each.

Nutrien Livestock, Albany agent Terry Zambonetti said the sale went well.

"It was a good turn out and some good prices were achieved," Mr Zambonetti said.

"The bulls all had very good figures."

Mr Holly also said the sale was strong.

"The quality and presentation of the sale team was excellent and they all had good figures to back them up," Mr Holly said.

"All of the bulls had a very quiet temperament.

"It was the Stoney's first on-property sale with the live auction format but despite the high quality of the catalogue some buyers were hesitant to bid during the sale."

"Overall it was a good result."