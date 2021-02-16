WAMIA looks for new boss as Lott resigns

AFTER just two and a half years as the head of the WA Meat Industry Authority (WAMIA), chief executive officer Greg Lott is moving on.

Mr Lott confirmed he had resigned from the position and will take up the CEO role at AAA Eggs in March.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said during his time at WAMIA, Mr Lott had "helped to improve operations at the Muchea Livestock Centre (MLC), including significant changes in the presentation and preparation of cattle for sale".

"He has also put a real effort into improving animal welfare and occupational health and safety practices at the saleyards - ensuring WAMIA sets a good example for saleyards around the State," Ms MacTiernan said.

"We wish Greg all the best in his new role in the egg industry."

Ms MacTiernan said the recruitment of a new chief executive officer to lead WAMIA into the future was already underway.

WAMIA chairwoman Sally O'Brien said Mr Lott had been a huge asset for the organisation and it was "sad to see him go".

"He got a good offer and he will do well there," Ms O'Brien said.

"The MLC is in good shape - better than ever financially and managerially."

Ms O'Brien was positive a replacement could be found soon.

Mr Lott replaced Andrew Williams in 2018 in an acting role until his permanent appointment.