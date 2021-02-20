Serene property suits a rural lifestyle

Price: EOI

Location: Wannamal

Area: 198.2ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Kris Teakle 0409 686 626





IF you are looking for a productive parcel of land on two titles with dual road frontage in the Chittering Shire, look no further.

Offering 198.2 hectares, the property's infrastructure includes a four-stand powered shearing shed with amenities on the side and an amazing multipurpose sheep stud show room with a bar and office for stud stock enthusiasts.

This building would also suffice for shelter for extra dry sheep at shearing time.

Excellent sheep yards join the two sheds and have a holding capacity of about 600 head.

The undulating property has a good water supply with eight soaks and one dam, along with an estimated annual rainfall of 550 millimetres.

With the soil type being excellent red loam, this property has about 162 croppable hectares, while the whole property is grazable.

Located 30 kilometres north of Bindoon, this property has unsurpassed potential with the new Tonkin Highway extension having already significantly reduced travelling time to Perth and is set to further improve from more work in the next few years.

Also, there are sensational 360 degree sensational views from the hillcrests for those who wish to build their dream home.

Shire rates are about $2200 a year.