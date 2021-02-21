Huge support at Yandanooka sale

IT was a fantastic show of support for Drew and Dallas Mutter at Yandanooka recently when Nutrien Ag Solutions held a clearing sale on their behalf.

More than 300 people attended with buyers coming from across the region, as well as friends and family arriving to show their support as the Mutter family prepared to relocate to Pemberton where Mr Mutter said he would try his hand at marron farming, with a small cattle operation on the side.

He has been interested in doing that since undertaking an ag science degree.

The sale totalled about $1.37 million due to the good quality machinery and well-presented items on offer.

While it wasn't a total clearance, Mr Mutter said he was in negotiations with buyers on some items and hoped they would be sold.

"The sale was as we expected price wise," Mr Mutter said.

"We were not too worried about the sundries.

"People came a long way and knew what they wanted and were willing to pay for it.

"It was a good turn out and show of community support."

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Craig Walker said the sale went well and it was a "fantastic show of support".

The Case IH Rowtrac 500 horse power 4WD PTO with 1074 engine hours and 730 driveline hours sold for the top price of $400,000 to North Stirling Downs Pty Ltd, Gnowangerup.

The buyer made a seven-hour trip for the sale and said he saved himself $250,000 if he were to buy a new one.

He had a "sister Quadtrac a few years older" which he was hoping to get a few more years out of - but if it breaks down they "wouldn't be stuck" now with the new one as well.

"Having two tractors means we can spray and seed at the same time, which means better efficiency," the new owner said.

They were going to buy a new one in a couple of years' time so purchasing this one just brought that forward and saved them money.

"Now we won't have to buy another tractor for four years," he said.

This 1996 Flexi-Coil 820 seeder bar sold for $8500. Pictured here are a number of potential buyers looking over the bar as the bidding got underway.

The next highest selling item was a 2016 Case IH Harvester 7240 which had 1005 engine hours and 805 rotor hours.

It sold for $356,000 to Koolena Farm, Moora.

The 2012 Case IH 7230 Harvester on offer, which had 3790 engine hours and 3150 rotor hours with canola sieves, and came with a 40ft 2152 Case draper front and trailer sold for $122,000.

A Case IH 435 Steiger 4WD tractor with 6145 hours and a 3 point linkage and dual wheels, sold for $90,000 to Howatharra Grazing Co, Geraldton.

The listed 2001 Norrish Chase Mor 27 tonne tandem axle chaser bin with hydraulic drive floor auger and drive out loader sold for $46,000.

A Hyundai HL 730 TM-7 wheel loader with 2300 hours on the clock, hay fork and post hole digger, sold for $45,500.

An MX 200 Case front wheel assist tractor with 4979 hours sold for $32,500.

The crowd at the Nutrien Ag Solutions Yandanooka clearing sale on behalf of Drew and Dallas Mutter who sold their farm to head to Pemberton for a tree change.

A Highline rock picker sold for $45,000 while a Marshall 880t multi spreader sold for $20,000.

A John Deere 4440 PTO sold for $12,500, while a Fiat 1000 DT tractor with hay fork and bucket sold for $5400.

A 2005 CH Mack 6x4 prime mover with 800,800km and a 10 speed auto Eaton Fuller transmission sold for $43,000 and a trailer with pumps and two Coerco tanks sold for $18,500 to the same buyer.

There were seven field bins on offer at the clearing sale including Brereton, DE Engineers and a Moylan Silos.

The 45t Moylan silo sold for the top price of $7100 after strong bidding, while the DE Engineers 1500bu silos sold for $5200 and $4100 respectively.

The Brereton 42t field bin sold for $3100 and a Sherwell 30t field bin sold for $1400.

Seven concrete fertiliser shed dividers 1.8m x 1.2m sold as one lot for $2000.

A 40ft CBH grain auger with hydraulic driven wheels and two auger hoppers sold for $3000.

There were also a variety of sundry items including wire, wooden strainers, hoses and pipes, pumps, clamps, tools, mats, cables and saws, as well as gates, oil, chemicals and lights.

To conclude the sale a 6m x 3m single room donga in excellent condition sold after competitive bidding for $10,500.

Three big items were passed in - an SPX Case IH patriot 4420 120ft boomsprayer at a bid of $149,000, a 2018 Flexi-Coil Aircart 4660 at $100,000 and the Bourgault 8910 76ft seeder bar at $140,000.