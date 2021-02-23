Vintage collection exceeds expectations

NUTRIEN Ag Solutions held a special vintage clearing sale on behalf of Arthur Hogg, Jurien Bay, on February 11/

The sale was originally meant to be held last year but was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

About 200 buyers and interested vintage enthusiasts travelled from all over WA to show their support.

Bidders also phoned in or logged in on AuctionsPlus for the machinery section of the sale which pushed the prices higher.

After ironing out a few technical connectivity difficulties at the start of the AuctionsPlus segment of the sale, it progressed steadily and ended with a return of $169,415, which was well above expectations for all concerned.

Former Dandaragan farmer Rick Evans, Cervantes, reminiscing on his early farming years while checking out the McCormick International A554 at the Jurien Bay Nutrien Ag Solutions clearing sale last week for Arthur Hogg. Mr Evans said 52 years ago he drove a similar model on the farm for his father. "There was no cab in those days, you just wore a greatcoat," he said. "When cabs came along it was a luxury, but it kept the weather out." The model he drove then had no power steering and the seat wasn't as comfortable. The tractor sold for $4750 during the sale.

Nutrien Ag Solutions auctioneer Andrew Viola, Badgingarra, led the sale with assistance from Terry Norrish.

Mr Hogg's vintage collection began in 2001 with the standout being the green and black 1928 Pontiac sedan, which he said took him 11 months to restore.

It sold for the top price of $30,000 to J & B Sawyer, Dalwallinu.

Mr Hogg said the sale "exceeded expectations" and he wanted to sell off the collection so that he didn't have to leave it to the family to do when he was no longer around.

To make the most of all the time he will have on his hands now that he will not be tinkering with his machinery, he has joined the local Men's Shed and will be undertaking some woodworking projects.

Brice Maddock of Nutrien Ag Solutions, Badgingarra, who arranged the sale on Mr Hogg's behalf, said the team was "happy to have had a once in a lifetime opportunity to sell gear we'll never see again".

"It was a total clearance and everything sold well," Mr Maddock said.

The beautifully-restored Chamberlain 18 disc plough attracted a lot of attention during the clearing sale. It sold for $2400 to a local buyer.

"Most items exceeded expectations.

"The AuctionsPlus portion of the sale went well."

It was the first time they had used the online auctions system as part of a sale.

The second highest price item was the 1926 red hot Reo Speedwagon one tonne truck, the third in the line-up of trucks, which sold for $25,000 after some fierce bidding.

A phone bidder managed to secure the fully restored cream 1928 Chevrolet 4 one tonne flat bed truck for $21,000.

This model is more commonly found among enthusiasts according to some in attendance - who were surprised it attracted that much attention.

A light blue, fully restored 1926 Graham Brothers one tonne flat bed truck with a Dodge engine, the first in the line-up of three trucks, sold for $12,000 to the surprise of many present who thought it was worth more.

All three trucks went to local buyers.

The beautifully-restored Chamberlain 18 disc plough attracted a lot of attention during the clearing sale. It sold for $2400 to a local buyer.

In terms of the agricultural machinery, an orange 1956 Chamberlain 55KA sold for $15,000.

W Taylor & Co, Pinjarra, was a prolific phone bidder and was the largest buyer on the day, taking a number of vintage machinery lots including the McCormick-Deering IH for $6250 and a McCormick Farmall AM for $4750.

It is believed the same buyer brought the McCormick-Deering Mogul 10-20 (which was built by International Harvester from 1923-1939) for $9000 and the industrial sandblasting trailer unit for $6250.

A tandem car trailer was sold to AuctionsPlus buyer G & Y Roberts, Dandaragan, for $5000.

The blue and red 1948 Fordson kerosene tractor with a Malcolm Moore loader made $3500 to an AuctionsPlus buyer, Sunnydale Trust, Kojonup.

Mr Hogg wasn't surprised and said while it was in working order, it was probably only good as a museum piece.

A Chamberlain 96 industrial loader sold for $3500, which was used to assist buyers to load their new gear onto trucks and utes.

A Sunshine Massey Harris 745 sold for $2500.

This fully-restored 1928 cream Chevrolet 4 truck sold for $21,000 to a local phone bidder during the clearing sale last week at Jurien Bay.

The beautifully restored Chamberlain 18 disc plough attracted a lot of attention during the sale with many keen to see how it sold.

The price reached $2400 and sold to a local buyer.

Some other items of interest included the 1980 Mercedes Benz 300d sedan.

It was well looked after - only having had one owner and sold for $4500.

A 35 tonne heavy duty press sold for $1010 to an online buyer, while a Cooper single stand shearing plant sold for $350 with some shearing heads included in the lot.

Mr Hogg put up a range of small and large motors in the sale from brands such as Robin, Briggs and Stratton, Cooper (a four-stroke which sold for $240) and a large Perkins (which sold for the top price of $1800).

Some historic badges caught some collectors eyes but went cheap - from $180 for a restored Sunshine metal tractor seat and $220 for a range of Chamberlain tractor badges.