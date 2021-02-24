Show stalwart prepares to retire

B&A section stewart Chris Moffatt is preparing to retire.

BEING invested in a project or event for a long period means having some unique experiences and developing a lifelong affiliation with the people and processes along the way.

This has certainly been the case for the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama's highly-respected retiring British and Australasian Breeds (B&A) section head and life member of the Wagin Agricultural Society, Chris Moffatt.

Over his more than 21 years of involvement as a Woolorama steward, Mr Moffatt has spearheaded the growth of the B&A section.

"We aim for a general progression in all we do - what started as a partially shaded area is now fully covered, we've tidied up the grounds and do whatever we can to improve the event every year," Mr Moffatt said.

Preparation for the event begins shortly after the Perth Royal Show.

"Firstly we get a submission of names of potential judges who are willing to help and from there we arrange flights and accommodation," he said.

"In the week prior, we set up pens and grounds."

"In the week of Woolorama classing, showing and the ultimate champion of champions is decided."

M Moffatt said a personal highlight was his term as Wagin Agricultural Society president, whilst also performing his stewarding duties.

"Being able to give individuals their life membership is a rewarding feeling - as it acknowledges the contributions they have made over the years."

But what has stood out above all else, is the sense of comradeship that comes from being a part of a generous country community.

"On the day - everything may feel like it is going to the wayside, but you'll always have one or two friendly faces who step up and lend a hand where its needed," he said.

Aside from stewarding duties, Mr Moffatt is well renowned for his prowess in the show's men's cooking section.

He credits his winning efforts to "luck and following a pretty standard recipe".

Mr Moffatt's lucky streak did falter in the 2020 Woolorama, at the hands of his daughter's partner.

Although he views this loss as somewhat of a 'rite-of-passage', Mr Moffatt explains the real intent behind entering is to encourage other men to get involved.

And while Mr Moffatt may be taking a well-deserved step back from his stewarding duties, everyone looks forward to his continuing to support Woolorama.

His parting advice is simple: "If you're involved in any capacity, get in - muck in and make the best of it".

"You get out what you put in."

